‘I’m no astrologer to predict future’, says NCP MP Amol Kolhe amid rumours that he is headed to BJP

Amid speculations that he is unhappy in the NCP and is planning to join the BJP, popular Marathi actor and Shirur MP Amol Kolhe said Saturday that no party had approached him, adding that he was “not an astrologer” to predict the future.

“I have also been hearing these speculations… But these are only speculations,” Kolhe told The Indian Express when asked if he was being wooed by the saffron party. His meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month had set the rumour mill running.

Earlier this week, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released a list of its star campaigners for Gujarat in which Kolhe’s name was conspicuously absent. The MP’s oratorial skills have drawn huge crowds at NCP rallies in the past, especially because of his image as an actor who has portrayed Maratha kings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj on screen.

“I am not an astrologer to predict what will happen in the future… Till 2024, I will represent the people of my constituency,” he said, underlining that all his energies were currently focused on ensuring the development of his constituency of Shirur in Pune district. “I am working relentlessly for the development of my constituency.”

Asked about his meeting with Shah, Kolhe said it was nothing political but was related to a Marathi movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji. “During the meeting, I urged the home minister to hold a national screening of the movie on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… I also urged him to install a saffron flag atop the Shivneri Fort in Pune district,” he said.

Admitting that he was not aware of why he was dropped as the NCP’s “star campaigner”, Kolhe said, “The decision was taken by our Delhi office… If I am dropped, it means there is room for improvement.”

Kolhe denied that the BJP had approached him to join the party, but added that his name figured in a BJP survey on MPs. “I have heard that in the BJP’s survey of active MPs in the country, my name figures… I think the survey relates to the performance of MPs. And their survey apparently rates me on the higher side,” he said.

“I will not say whether I am happy or not happy (in the NCP)… I have attended recent conventions of the party and have delivered speeches. I was not present at the party’s Shirdi convention held earlier this month due to pre-occupation with other events,” Kolhe said.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati on Saturday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar said he had heard the rumours about Kolhe. “I haven’t spoken to him yet… I will soon take stock of the situation and will then speak about it,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, NCP state spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “The decision regarding star campaigners is taken in Delhi. We in the Maharashtra unit have no clue about it.”