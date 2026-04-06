‘I’m a four-time CM’s daughter-in-law’: Sunetra files papers for Baramati bypoll; Parth slams Congress for fielding nominee

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar offers tributes to Ajit Pawar before filing her nomination for the Baramati bypoll on Monday. (Photo by special arrangement)

As Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination for the Baramati Assembly bypoll on Monday, her son Parth Pawar said the Congress made a ”big mistake” by fielding a candidate against her, warning that the Opposition party would soon face the consequences of its decision.

”I don’t think this will be an uncontested election. This is because several people have filed their forms. Besides, the Congress has also fielded a candidate. If the Congress has decided to field a candidate, then I don’t think the election will be an uncontested one,” Parth told journalists in Baramati.

”We are ready for the fight and we will win the Baramati seat,” the NCP leader said. ”Those who understand politics and those who have political maturity need not be told what to do. They should realise it on their own. If you see where the Congress was 10 years ago and where it stands now, we can understand which way the party is heading. I think the Congress has committed a big mistake. The Congress will come to know what will happen in the next elections and in the next few days.”