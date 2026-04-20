ILS Law college ordered to refund Rs 1.04L ‘illegally collected’ fees

Pune’s Indian Law Society’s (ILS) Law College has been ordered by Maharashtra’s Directorate of Higher Education to refund Rs 1.04 lakh in “illegally collected” fees to former student Mayur Garud. The order issued on April 15 opens up an avenue for thousands of students who have studied at the college over the previous few years to demand similar refunds, which would potentially cost the college crores of rupees.

In a complaint filed with the Directorate in early 2025 on the basis of RTI documents, Garud alleged that “illegal fee” was being collected by the college under “unapproved heads”. The petitioner alleged that this fee “violates binding legal principles laid down by courts as well as statutory provisions”.

Legal battle

Due to inaction by the Directorate on his complaint, Garud filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court. On February 12, 2026, the Court ordered the Directorate to complete an investigation into the matter within two months.

Spurred by the Court’s order, Higher and Technical Education Department Undersecretary N Kshirsagar wrote a letter to the Director of Higher Education on April 13. The letter said that a committee appointed by the Director to investigate the complaint had recommended that Rs 1.04 lakh “illegally collected fee” be refunded to Garud with interest.

The committee wrote that the fee, “does not appear to have been approved by Savitribai Phule Pune University under Section 101 (7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, and therefore the fee of Rs. 1,04,863/- is found to have been collected illegally and in an opaque manner. Therefore, it would be appropriate to refund the said amount along with interest at the rate of 6 percent from the date of receipt of fee payment by the petitioner student till the day the college reimburses the student. Similarly, it would be appropriate for the college to refund the fees collected illegally and in an opaque manner from other students of this college.”

Following this, an April 15 letter by the Director of Higher Education Shailendra Deolankar instructed Pune’s Divisional Joint Secretary Ashok Ubale to take appropriate action for refund of the fees to Garud. Finally, an April 15 letter by Ubale to the secretary of ILS and principal of ILS Law College instructed the college that appropriate actions to refund the fee to Garud must be taken. However, these letters do not mention the refund of fees to other students.

At a press conference on April 20, Garud said, “As the petition was filed by me, these orders mention only my name. But all students who have studied at ILS have been charged this illegal fee and should be eligible for the refund, as mentioned in the Undersecretary’s order. Further, illegal fees charged by other colleges can also be challenged.”

Story continues below this ad

Deepa Paturkar, Principal (Additional Charge) of ILS Law college, did not respond to calls or messages for a response.