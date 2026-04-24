ILS Law College ‘illegal fee collection’: Hundreds of students submit application for refund

The Bombay High Court earlier this year directed the Directorate of High Education to complete an inquiry on Garud’s complaint filed in 2025.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneApr 24, 2026 05:01 AM IST
ILS Law College, ILS Law College illegal fee collection, ILS Law College fees refund, Directorate of Higher Education, Indian express news, current affairsThe Indian Express visited ILS Law College for a response on the issue and was told that a response would be sent over mail. However, no response was received till the time of publication, and calls to Principal Deepa Paturkar (Additional Charge) went unanswered.
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Hundreds of current and former students of the Indian Law Society’s (ILS) Law College on April 23 submitted applications at the college demanding a refund of ‘illegally collected fees’. This comes after the Directorate of Higher Education recently ordered the college to refund Rs 1.04 lakh collected in such fees to former student Mayur Garud.

On the basis of RTI documents, Garud had alleged that “illegal fee” was being collected by the college under “unapproved heads”. The Bombay High Court earlier this year directed the Directorate of High Education to complete an inquiry on Garud’s complaint filed in 2025. An order was then issued by the Directorate instructing the college to refund Rs 1.04 lakh to Garud. The inquiry committee had also remarked that ‘it would be appropriate’ if similar refunds were issued to all other students as well.

Hundreds file for refund

At the Directorate of Higher Education in Shivajinagar itself, over 100 students tried to submit the application. Advocate Krishna Sathe, ILS batch 2025 graduate and NSUI leader, said “At least 500 students tried to submit the form at ILS in the last few days. Due to the heat and rush many forms could not be submitted. Now many have come to the Directorate to submit their application. With government workers being on strike, we were asked to go to the Joint Director to submit the forms. We will be transporting the forms there. Employees are on strike so there is no one available to give receipts.”

Two fourth-year BA-LLB students submitting their application at the Directorate of Higher said that they had submitted an application at ILS Law college as well. Another student told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, “I have calculated that in 2022 they will have taken Rs 28,000 extra in the name of ‘other activities’ like maintenance of equipment, swimming pool, etc. It is not legal to collect such fees.”

A 2021 student from the college said, “I will be submitting my documents tomorrow. Many other former students are also collecting their fee receipts and other documents to submit their claims. ILS Law College gets admission from common agricultural families from across Maharashtra after CET was implemented. Now this writ petition has opened the eyes of the college.”

Dr Ashok Ubale Joint Director of Higher Education, Pune Region said, “Several students have given applications to us. We will inform the government about the same.”

The Indian Express visited ILS Law College for a response on the issue and was told that a response would be sent over mail. However, no response was received till the time of publication, and calls to Principal Deepa Paturkar (Additional Charge) went unanswered.

 

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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