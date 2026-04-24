ILS Law College ‘illegal fee collection’: Hundreds of students submit application for refund

The Indian Express visited ILS Law College for a response on the issue and was told that a response would be sent over mail. However, no response was received till the time of publication, and calls to Principal Deepa Paturkar (Additional Charge) went unanswered.

Hundreds of current and former students of the Indian Law Society’s (ILS) Law College on April 23 submitted applications at the college demanding a refund of ‘illegally collected fees’. This comes after the Directorate of Higher Education recently ordered the college to refund Rs 1.04 lakh collected in such fees to former student Mayur Garud.

On the basis of RTI documents, Garud had alleged that “illegal fee” was being collected by the college under “unapproved heads”. The Bombay High Court earlier this year directed the Directorate of High Education to complete an inquiry on Garud’s complaint filed in 2025. An order was then issued by the Directorate instructing the college to refund Rs 1.04 lakh to Garud. The inquiry committee had also remarked that ‘it would be appropriate’ if similar refunds were issued to all other students as well.