‘Illegal phone tapping’ case: Pune court orders further probe against Rashmi Shukla

Nearly two-and-a-half months after Pune City Police filed a closure report in the alleged illegal phone tapping case against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, a court in Pune on Wednesday directed police to further investigate the matter on certain points.

Shukla has been accused of illegally tapping phones of some leading political leaders in the state when she was the commissioner of Pune City Police between March 2016 and July 2018. She is currently on central deputation with the CRPF. An FIR was lodged against Shukla at the Bundgarden police station in Pune on February 25 this year. In October, the police filed a closure report (C Summary) in the case.

Sources in the police said that a court has asked the police to investigate the case further on certain points. Hence, the court has not considered the closure report submitted by police.

Last year, Congress state president Nana Patole had alleged that his phone was tapped during 2016-17 (when he was a BJP MP). He claimed that phones of Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s personal assistant, then BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and other elected representatives were also tapped.

NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil, who was the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, had announced that the government would probe Patole’s allegations. A three-member committee was formed to probe the matter.

Based on the findings of the inquiry, Assistant Inspector Vaishali Chandgude lodged the FIR against Shukla. It was alleged that despite being aware of the legal process for

phone tapping, Shukla did not follow rules and carried out phone tapping with “bad political motives”.

Meanwhile, in July, the political situation in Maharashtra changed and the BJP again came to power by forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena camp led by Eknath Shinde, who became the chief minister.

On October 7, the Pune City Police filed a C-Summary report claiming that the FIR in this case was found to be based on a mistake of fact.

Also, with the MVA coalition alleging that Shukla tapped phones without permission, following a complaint by the State Intelligence Department, the Mumbai Police lodged another FIR in March 2021 under the Official Secrets Act against the accused.