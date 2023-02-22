scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Illegal opium plantation busted in Khed

In March last year, Pune Rural police conducted two raids on illegal opium poppy plantations in Indapur and Shirur talukas.

In March last year, Pune Rural police conducted two raids on illegal opium poppy plantations in Indapur and Shirur talukas. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Illegal opium plantation busted in Khed
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune Rural Police has raided an illegal opium plantation in Khed taluka of Pune district and seized plants having poppy pods which were planted as intercrop between onion and garlic. Police have booked one farmer under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Inspector Rajkumar Kendre, in-charge of Khed police station, on Monday received information from sources that a farmer had planted opium poppy on his farm located near the Chaskaman tunnel near Khed.

Based on the tip-off, the police raided the farm of Gulab Shankar Thigle and seized opium poppy plants weighing nearly 68 kilogram. An FIR has been registered against Thigle at Khed police station under sections of NDPS Act.

In March last year, Pune Rural police conducted two raids on illegal opium poppy plantations in Indapur and Shirur talukas.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
Delhi Confidential: Poll Warmth
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...

Legal cultivation of opium poppy is done in selected areas notified by the Central government annually in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Licences for cultivation are issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics to selected farmers.

More from Pune

In any other part of the country, opium poppy plantations are illegal.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 05:38 IST
Next Story

First G20 meeting of Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors to deliberate on crypto-assets

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close