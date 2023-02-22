Illegal opium plantation busted in Khed

The Pune Rural Police has raided an illegal opium plantation in Khed taluka of Pune district and seized plants having poppy pods which were planted as intercrop between onion and garlic. Police have booked one farmer under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Inspector Rajkumar Kendre, in-charge of Khed police station, on Monday received information from sources that a farmer had planted opium poppy on his farm located near the Chaskaman tunnel near Khed.

Based on the tip-off, the police raided the farm of Gulab Shankar Thigle and seized opium poppy plants weighing nearly 68 kilogram. An FIR has been registered against Thigle at Khed police station under sections of NDPS Act.

In March last year, Pune Rural police conducted two raids on illegal opium poppy plantations in Indapur and Shirur talukas.

Legal cultivation of opium poppy is done in selected areas notified by the Central government annually in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Licences for cultivation are issued by the Central Bureau of Narcotics to selected farmers.

In any other part of the country, opium poppy plantations are illegal.