New study flags concern over sale of illegal nicotine pouches, warns of addiction

Dr Prashant Singh, senior scientist at ICMR-NICPR and lead author told The Indian Express that nicotine pouches were available in 7 out of 10 cities. (Representational image/File)

A new study led by ICMR-–National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research has found that nicotine pouches are reaching Indian cities through online platforms, hookah shops and gig delivery services — available in 445 flavours, at strengths up to 120 mg.

Under Section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, oral nicotine pouches (excluding approved nicotine replacement therapies such as gums, patches, and lozenges) constitute unapproved drugs, with violations under Section 27(b)(ii) of the same Act. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is the designated authority empowered to direct all State Drug Controllers to initiate enforcement action accordingly.

The study `Unmasking nicotine pouches in India;product availability and industry tactics’ surveyed point-of-sale (POS) outlets, online/internet electronic vendors (IEVs) and social media platforms across ten cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, and the North Goa Beach Belt to map the market presence, consumer demographics, and promotional strategies of nicotine pouches in India. The data factsheet was presented at a recent `National consultation on Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction in India: From Evidence to Action”.