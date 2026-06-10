New study flags concern over sale of illegal nicotine pouches, warns of addiction

Dr Prashant Singh, senior scientist at ICMR-NICPR and lead author told The Indian Express that nicotine pouches were available in 7 out of 10 cities, with 9% of all point-of-sale outlets found to be selling these products

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneJun 10, 2026 10:38 PM IST
nicotineDr Prashant Singh, senior scientist at ICMR-NICPR and lead author told The Indian Express that nicotine pouches were available in 7 out of 10 cities. (Representational image/File)
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A new study led by ICMR-–National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research has found that nicotine pouches are reaching Indian cities through online platforms, hookah shops and gig delivery services — available in 445 flavours, at strengths up to 120 mg.

Under Section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, oral nicotine pouches (excluding approved nicotine replacement therapies such as gums, patches, and lozenges) constitute unapproved drugs, with violations under Section 27(b)(ii) of the same Act. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is the designated authority empowered to direct all State Drug Controllers to initiate enforcement action accordingly.

The study `Unmasking nicotine pouches in India;product availability and industry tactics’ surveyed point-of-sale (POS) outlets, online/internet electronic vendors (IEVs) and social media platforms across ten cities including New Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, and the North Goa Beach Belt to map the market presence, consumer demographics, and promotional strategies of nicotine pouches in India. The data factsheet was presented at a recent `National consultation on Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction in India: From Evidence to Action”.

Dr Prashant Singh, senior scientist at ICMR-NICPR and lead author told The Indian Express that nicotine pouches were available in 7 out of 10 cities, with 9% of all point-of-sale outlets found to be selling these products. Sixty eight unique brands were available through online platforms and third-party e-commerce, with 63.2% from international manufacturers — indicating significant cross-border penetration.

“We identified 445 unique flavours, spanning eight categories including mint/menthol, fruit, desserts, and alcohol-themed variants — all designed to attract young consumers. Nicotine content as displayed on product packages ranged from as low as 2 mg to an alarming 120 mg per pouch. Priced between Rs 200 and Rs 1,500 (containing 15–20 pouches each), the hookah/modern retail tobacco shops were the most common offline sales points, while online platforms dominated with 68 unique brands available through direct web sales,” Dr Singh said.

Point of Sale (POS) vendors (46 outlets across 10 cities identified) indicated the consumer profile as being working men aged 18–40 years, and were drawn to these products as a perceived alternative to smoking, citing reasons such as no smoke, no smell, trendiness and peer influence.

Health harms

Prof. (Dr.) Shalini Singh, Director, ICMR-NICPR, also pointed out that tobacco or nicotine, whether in traditional or novel forms, threatens the health and potential of our youth. According to experts, nicotine pouches deliver addictive nicotine directly through the oral mucosa, stimulating dopamine pathways in the brain. “Their documented health harms include cardiovascular risks (increased heart rate and blood pressure, risk of stroke and heart disease, irregular heart rhythm), oral health effects (gum recession, tooth decay, oral potentially malignant disorders), and mental health impacts (depression, anxiety, insomnia),” Dr Singh said adding that the study demands an immediate policy response and enforcement roadmap to curb nicotine pouches.

Children being exposed to nicotine

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Tshering D Bhutia, Chief Innovation Officer and Senior VP – Preventive Health at Salaam Bombay Foundation admitted that over the years they have observed many children were routinely exposed to tobacco use not only in public spaces, but also within homes and neighbourhoods.

“Our recent adolescent-led observation study involving 1,632 adolescents was conducted to better understand the extent to which tobacco is visible in children’s everyday environments. Traditional tobacco products such as gutka, masheri, raw tobacco continue to pose a significant challenge as they continue to remain visible in many communities and household settings. Within the schools, we are seeing a significant rise in availability and access to e-cigarettes and vapes among adolescents. These newer nicotine products are often perceived by young people as harmless, fashionable, or less addictive, which is far from the reality. At the same time, the tobacco industry constantly finds newer ways to appeal to young people through surrogate advertising, attractive packaging, flavoured products, digital visibility, and the glamorisation of tobacco and nicotine use. Even where direct advertising is restricted, indirect promotions continue to influence perceptions among adolescents,” Bhutia pointed out.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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