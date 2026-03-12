Pimpri Chinchwad top cop warns action against illegal filling of domestic LPG into commercial cylinders

Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey has ordered crime branch sleuths and officials of all police stations in his jurisdiction to take stern action against anybody found involved in illegally filling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) from domestic to commercial cylinders.

As per a press release issued on Thursday, in the wake of the Middle East war, to prevent shortage of domestic LPG cylinders, Choubey has warned action against refilling domestic LPG into commercial cylinders.

Choubey has also appealed to people to inform the police at control room number 112 and phone numbers 020-27352600, 020-27352500, 9529691966, if any illegal refilling of commercial LPG cylinders is observed in Pimpri Chinchwad.