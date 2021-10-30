IITM, Suzlon join hands to develop wind energy and related forecasts

THE INDIAN Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and Suzlon Energy Limited will collaborate and undertake joint projects in mesoscale modelling and wind forecasts required for wind energy purposes.



Recently, IITM and Suzlon inked a three-year MoU in this regard. The MoU was signed by Professor Ravi Nanjundiah, Director, IITM and Suresh Pillai, Vice-President, Suzlon Energy Ltd.

As part of the collaboration, IITM will install weather research and forecasting mesoscale models and set up necessary infrastructure on the premises of the renewable energy provider company in Pune.

The two institutions will also work to enhance the wind and rain forecasting models.

There will also be efforts to establish a platform facilitating the technical exchange of data and knowledge in renewable energy and atmospheric modelling, particularly mesoscale modelling for wind energy purposes.