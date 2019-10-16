IITM starts month-long ‘green’ skill training course on air pollution

A NEW concept of practical and applied training course in the field of atmosphere and environment was initiated by Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, on Tuesday.

Advertising

This course was inaugurated by Urmila, Joint Director, Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and Prof Ravi Nanjundiah, director, IITM.

This one-month course is part of an initiative for skill development launched by the Prime Minister in the environment sector. The aim is to enable India’s youth to get employment or self-employment in the environment or forest sector known as Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP), said Prof (Dr) Gufran Beig, project director, SAFAR and scientist-G. This course will have 45 participants from across India and will get practical hands-on training for 25 to 45 days in air pollution and emission inventory of pollutants. After successful completion of training, participants will get a certificate from the MoEFCC.

Prof Beig said the methodology of the training for this course will be different from traditional education system as the aim is to inculcate a feeling of self-reliance for those who are unemployed but have the skills to learn practical work. They will be trained in air pollution monitoring and conduct surveys. The programme will also train master trainers.

Candidates will gain technical knowledge towards sustainable development. The courses under GSDP include process-based green skills such as monitoring, impact assessment skill, managing activities under environmental management.