A new startup incubation center in Pune targets new-gen weather techies

The India Meteorological Department provides forecasts multiple days ahead, but obtaining immediate hyper-local information is still a work in progress.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneMay 19, 2026 06:34 PM IST
WeatherTech startups IndiaUnlike technology that provides solutions on a long timescale to stakeholders, weather tech involves startups that work on a very short timescales and provides impactful information dissemination. (File photo)
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If an insurance agency needs foresight on the climate patterns in the agriculture sector by the end of the year, it can consult any of the climate apps or approach experts that are adept readers of meteorological data.

But what if a food delivery app wants to know the rainfall in a particular area in the next three hours? Or a family requires the weather forecast before sending a child to school, monitoring an elderly person’s health, or planning their daily work? When a trekker wants to climb a mountain, they want location-specific information for a definite time period.

The India Meteorological Department provides forecasts multiple days ahead, but obtaining immediate hyper-local information is still a work in progress. This is a need that a new breed of weather and climate tech startups is likely to fulfill.

Unlike technology that provides solutions on a long timescale to stakeholders, weather tech involves startups that work on a very short timescales and provides impactful information dissemination for quick decisions guided by science. These companies can also help address the need to develop indigenous, low-cost sensors to gather high-resolution spatial data, which can improve forecasts.

Startups as Climate Partners

In a step that is expected to boost the startup sector, The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), has launched an Incubation Center for Startups in Weather and Climate. This is under the government’s Mission Mausam plan, which is working towards building a “weather-ready and climate-smart nation”.

A day-long national meet, ‘Weather and Climate Innovation Meet for Startups and Entrepreneurs (WISE-2026), was held at IITM last week and signals “a new era of private-sector integration in India’s governmental meteorological services”.

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“There is a critical need for collective action in addressing climate challenges. The complexity of modern weather patterns—amplified by climate change—requires a shift from traditional research to an inclusive, multi-stakeholder ecosystem,” said Dr M Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, who was the Chief Guest at the event. The ceremony included the guest of honour Dr Shailesh Naik, Director NIAS and Former Secretary, MoES, and Dr Suryachandra Rao, Director, IITM, among others.

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“One has heard of healthTech, eduTech and climateTech. But, have you heard of weatherTech? WeatherTech is the need of the hour, especially in a world where climate change changes the weather and its impact” says Dr Vinu K Valsala, Scientist at IITM Pune.

He says that the MoES generates several model outputs and observational data. These primary-level data are disseminated among the public as weather information.

If a stakeholder is a tour company that wants to know the weather conditions during the journey planned with a traveller group, they should have access to the information. There are the potential applications in agriculture and healthcare, among others. “For example, we currently can tell a farmer only how much rain is forecast; but through WeatherTech we want to enable a service that will directly tell the farmer which crop to plant and when,” says Valsala.

 A Supportive Design

Startups, entrepreneurs, innovators with cutting-edge ideas will be invited to the incubation centre. They will be provided space to work as well as professional information, support, access to data and access to the legacy expertise that MoES has built over the past.

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One of the challenges is the use of data. Valsala says that there would be checks and policies to ensure that India’s meteorological data is not interpreted wrongly or misused in any way.

At present, meetings are underway, and policies are being laid down. The first call is likely to be released in three months. “WeatherTech is a new concept and we expect the incubation centre to help this sector grow, flourish and enrich the lives of people in the country,” says Valsala.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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