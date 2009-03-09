IIT Madras win national Robocon 2009

The team from IIT Madras won the final match of national Robocon 2009 against VIT,Pune that qualified them to represent India at the International Robocon 2009 to be held at Tokyo in August.

The subject competition was based on the culture of Japan. About 54 engineering colleges from across the country had participated in the competition organized by MIT Pune and Doordarshan.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Vijay Bhatkar said that the Robocon is an example of combination of technology and culture.

The theme of this particular contest is decided according to the culture of the host country which is unique, he said.

F.Sheheryar,deputy director,Doordarshan said over the past five years the event is organised to encourage the young generation. It gives them chance to innovate in different disciplines like Mechanical,Electronics and others so that they will higher goals in future, he said.

Dr Vishwanath D Karad,founder director,Maeer’s MIT.

Sunil Karad,chief convener,Robocon-2009 were also present at the prize distribution ceremony.

