IIT-Kanpur, MIT researchers develop low-cost water purifying device to detect hard metal pollutants

A group of researchers from IIT-Kanpur and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a low-cost device that can produce inorganic and hard metal-free water, at a low cost of Rs 2. Earlier this month, the device was granted an Indian patent.

In majority areas in India where water quality is compromised, heavy metal pollution is a major concern, said Indra Sekhar Sen, project lead from IIT-Kanpur and associate professor at Department of Earth Sciences.

Sen explained how the device works. “It is a collapsible bottle of one litre capacity with an ion-exchanging resin mechanism working inside it. The desired amount of water is to be filled into this bottle and given a mechanical shake. The resin, through ion-exchanges mechanism, absorbs and makes the water free from heavy metal pollutants mixed in it,” Sen said.

The researchers developed the device using existing knowledge of ion-exchanging resin. Resins are small brown-coloured granular microbeads of polymers which facilitate exchange of ions during chemical reactions.

Supplying clean and sufficient safe drinking water in India, which has an alarmingly high groundwater-depletion rate, is no small feat as it involves efforts of multiple government agencies and stakeholders, along with technological support.

According to the researchers, the device can be used in rural areas where water quality testing facilities are limited.

According to UNICEF, the economic burden caused by water borne diseases in India is estimated to be 600 million US dollars, particularly among populations affected by frequent floods, droughts and water shortage. It further states that less than 50 per cent of India’s population has access to safe drinking water, as there is a significant amount of contamination caused by fluoride and arsenic in at least 1.96 million households.

“This device is meant to address the lack of technologies to detect trace contaminants at the source with high sensitivity and confidence. It would normally need volumes of acidified water to be transported (to testing labs)…this device extracts the contaminants and allows for lightweight transport in dry state,” collaborator Rohit Karnik , head of Microfluidics and Nanofluidics Research Group at MIT said in an email response to The Indian Express.

There are several centres at MIT that work for the advance of science and technology for the benefit of society. Researchers from two such centres – Tata Center for Technology and Design and the Abdul Latif Jameel Water and Food Systems Lab – worked in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur researchers.

Along with purifying the water, the scientists said that it was possible to know the extent of pollutants dissolved in water. “We can determine the concentration of pollutants mixed in the water,” Sen added. At present, this device can determine pollutants like cadmium, lead, chromium, manganese and calculate the hardness of the water.

Work on the present device began two-and-a-half years ago. This team is presently working on other technologies for pollutant detection at the source, said Karnik.

The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) data states that fluoride contamination is the highest in India, affecting nearly 224 districts across 19 states. When fluoride concentration exceeds the permissible limit of 1.5 milligram per litre, it can affect human health, especially teeth. The states with maximum districts affected are Rajasthan (30), Karnataka (20), Andhra Pradesh (19), Madhya Pradesh (19) and Tamil Nadu (16).

According to Karnik, heavy metals are often present in trace levels that are undetectable to human senses and their effects can occur over prolonged periods of consumption. “So, the connection between contaminants and health effects is difficult for the layperson to see,” he said.

In India, groundwater pollution due to arsenic has been reported in 85 districts in 10 states, said CGWB. The most cases being reported are from Uttar Pradesh (20), Assam (18) and Haryana (13). Other contamination can be due to salinity, both in inland and coastal areas.

“This novel device would be revolutionary in terms of water quality monitoring and purification. This is a very timely and quintessential device to curb the issues plaguing clean water resources,” said Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur in a press statement.