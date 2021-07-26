scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
With improved scores, IISERs gain in latest Nature Index rankings

IISER Pune ranked number 7 in the list, while Savitribai Phule Pune University, this year, is in the 81st position, and Symbiosis International University is ranked 121.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 26, 2021 12:21:54 pm
Five of the seven Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) are ranked within top 15. (File)

In the latest rankings of Indian scientific institutes, universities and colleges released by Nature Index, the Indian Institute of Science, the Homi Bhabha National Institute and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have taken the top three positions this year.

The rankings are based on the year 2020 and mainly on academic performance, research publications and output.

Five of the seven Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)s rank among the top 15. These are IISERs – Kolkata (4), Pune (7), Bhopal (11), Mohali (13) and Thiruvananthapuram (14).

Among the IITs, Kanpur, Guwahati, Madras, Kharagpur, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Indore and Rourkee are within the top 20 places.

Central, state and private universities which rank among the top 50, include the University of Hyderabad at the highest rank (16), followed by the University of Delhi (20), University of Calcutta (23), Banaras Hindu University (30), Siksha O Anusandhan University (34), Cotton University (36), Punjab University (37), University of Madras (43), University of Burdwan (44), Tezpur University (45), Jawaharlal Nehru University (47), Pondicherry University (48), Presidency University (49) and Vellore Institute of Technology (50).

Savitribai Phule Pune University, this year, is in the 81st position, whereas Symbiosis International University is ranked 121.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
