With improved scores, IISERs gain in latest Nature Index rankings

In the latest rankings of Indian scientific institutes, universities and colleges released by Nature Index, the Indian Institute of Science, the Homi Bhabha National Institute and the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, have taken the top three positions this year.

The rankings are based on the year 2020 and mainly on academic performance, research publications and output.

Five of the seven Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER)s rank among the top 15. These are IISERs – Kolkata (4), Pune (7), Bhopal (11), Mohali (13) and Thiruvananthapuram (14).

Among the IITs, Kanpur, Guwahati, Madras, Kharagpur, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Indore and Rourkee are within the top 20 places.

Central, state and private universities which rank among the top 50, include the University of Hyderabad at the highest rank (16), followed by the University of Delhi (20), University of Calcutta (23), Banaras Hindu University (30), Siksha O Anusandhan University (34), Cotton University (36), Punjab University (37), University of Madras (43), University of Burdwan (44), Tezpur University (45), Jawaharlal Nehru University (47), Pondicherry University (48), Presidency University (49) and Vellore Institute of Technology (50).

Savitribai Phule Pune University, this year, is in the 81st position, whereas Symbiosis International University is ranked 121.