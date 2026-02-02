New IISER study reveals mechanism of how leaves recover from injuries

A latest study led by a group of researchers at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune has revealed the role autophagy, a clean-up process in cells, plays in recovery from injuries in plants. Led by PhD student Akansha Gangulya from Professor Kalika Prasad’s group, the study was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal on January 30.

The researchers found that autophagy at the site of injury reduces levels of stress at the site of the injury, thereby allowing the formation of stem cells. These stem cells activate root regeneration from cut ends of leaves. The study showed that specific subset of autophagy genes, namel—the ATG8F and ATG8H isoforms–are involved in root regeneration.

What were the results?

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prof Prasad explained the problem statement of the study, “If you clip plants, we see over time the entire thing grows even better. People have been using vegetative propagation for decades where they cut a part of a plant, put it in the soil, and there is a whole new plant and root which comes out. Because plants are phenomenal. The question is what is the molecular basis of all these regeneration?”

Talking about the results of the experiment, he said that after an injury there is immediate accumulation of stress after on the wound site. This stress level is reflected in terms of stress signalling molecules or reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are free radicals. Cells cannot survive if these radicals are not brought down. The fundamental question this particular study addressed was how plant cells try to control this stress from a very high level.

“The team found that the moment you cause wounding, after a few certain hours, you also activate autophagy, which is present in humans as well,” he said. Found in almost all living organisms, autophagy is a biological process that removes damaged cell parts and organelles caused by stress, preventing them from piling up and harming the cell. Prof Prasad added that if there is no autophagy, then debris keeps piling up and stress cannot be reduced.

As soon as the stress reduces, stem cell regulators come up, the study found. Stem cells then heal and activate the whole regeneration of the region. Further experiments showed that PLT7, a member of the PLETHORA (PLT) gene family, regulates the ATG8F, and PLT3 regulates ATG8H expression, in plant cells. These results suggest that autophagy during regeneration is regulated via the plant-specific PLETHORA proteins. The study was conducted through methods like cell biology imaging and genetic mutation.

Prof Prasada added, “It is interesting to see that in both plants and animals, ROS act as early wound signals that activate autophagy to restore balance and support tissue regrowth. However, plants add their own unique twist: they use plant-specific proteins called PLETHORA to precisely guide this ROS–autophagy system for successful regeneration. Through the present study, we uncovered a previously unrecognised PLETHORA–autophagy–ROS regulatory module that enables plants to regenerate” said Prof. Prasad highlighted the new insights on regeneration in plants obtained through this study.

Undergraduate students Aabha Humnabadkar and Komal Gautam also contributed to the study along with collaborators from Netherlands, China, and Germany, who provided new research reagents.