Pune Science Weekly: IISER science startup to host leading scientists, academicians this week

July 27, 2022 10:46:12 am
S&T Digital, a Pune-based science startup, hosts its maiden event ‘International Conference on Higher Education, Research and Innovation’ from July 28 to 30.
S&T Digital will function as a facilitating platform providing the latest science and technology-related discoveries, sharing details about emerging areas of research, alongside offering resources for students and researchers in the virtual conference.
Eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar; Prof Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary, department of science and technology (DST); Shekhar Mande, former chief, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Anil Sahasrabhuddhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are among other leading researchers, institute heads and scientists taking part in it.
Some of the key topics to be covered during the conference include challenges and opportunities of digital learning, new technology post-Covid, leadership in higher education, open access in science, mission-mode research, National Education Policy (NEP), among others.
Subscriber Only Stories
A special panel discussion on women in science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) will be another highlight of the three-day conference.
This startup was incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, on National Science Day earlier this year. It plans four similar events in hybrid or online mode to boost science and research in the post-Covid-19 world.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
No shifting of lions outside Gujarat in Centre’s 25-year plan
'Immense likelihood of confusion': HC rules in favour of Cadbury
How automakers are using tech tweaks to keep petrol variants in top drivePremium
Latest News
Rupee falls 10 paise to 79.88 against US dollar in early trade
The Right Choice | To take a gap year or not while at university? Experts explain
Marvel Studio taps Destin Daniel Cretton to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty
Madhya Pradesh: Rs 3,419 crore power bill shocks consumer; amount reduced to Rs 1,300 after correction
BJP activist held for juxtaposing Mamata’s photo with picture of cash seized by ED in poster
Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see poster
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s viral photo leaves fans excited for Pathaan
NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea on EWS quota today
Registration for non-plan admissions to Class 11 in Delhi Government schools begins today
Rain fury: Flood-like situation in 3 districts of Rajasthan, 4 children drown; trains cancelled
Give regular poha a healthy twist with this fibre-rich, easy recipe
Jerome Powell’s bond market recession indicator is sending a warning