Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Pune Science Weekly: IISER science startup to host leading scientists, academicians this week

Challenges and opportunities of digital learning, new technology post-Covid, leadership in higher education, open access in science, mission-mode research, National Education Policy (NEP) are some of the topics to be covered in the virtual conference hosted by S&T Digital.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 27, 2022 10:46:12 am
S&T Digital will function as a facilitating platform providing the latest science and technology-related discoveries (Representative image)

S&T Digital, a Pune-based science startup, hosts its maiden event ‘International Conference on Higher Education, Research and Innovation’ from July 28 to 30.

S&T Digital will function as a facilitating platform providing the latest science and technology-related discoveries, sharing details about emerging areas of research, alongside offering resources for students and researchers in the virtual conference.

Eminent scientist Raghunath Mashelkar; Prof Ashutosh Sharma, former secretary, department of science and technology (DST); Shekhar Mande, former chief, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); Anil Sahasrabhuddhe, chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) are among other leading researchers, institute heads and scientists taking part in it.

Some of the key topics to be covered during the conference include challenges and opportunities of digital learning, new technology post-Covid, leadership in higher education, open access in science, mission-mode research, National Education Policy (NEP), among others.

A special panel discussion on women in science, technology, engineering and technology (STEM) will be another highlight of the three-day conference.

This startup was incubated at the Atal Incubation Centre of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, on National Science Day earlier this year. It plans four similar events in hybrid or online mode to boost science and research in the post-Covid-19 world.

