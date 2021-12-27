IISER Pune to offer online course on handling biological data in January

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER) has invited applications from researchers, students and professionals for an upcoming online course titled ‘Biostatistics: A user’s perspective’.

The course will cover statistical concepts, data interpretation, and design experiments and is best suited for researchers in the field of pharmacy and molecular biology and everybody handling biological data.

The paid course, planned under the short-term courses program, will contain instructional videos, quiz and self-assessment tests, web discussions spanning 14-hours of live teaching and those completing will be awarded a course certificate by IISER, Pune.

The last date for applying is December 31. The course is scheduled for January 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022.

For further details, interested persons can visit https://sites.google.com/acads.iiserpune.ac.in/biostatscourse/home