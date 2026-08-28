IISER Pune students begin indefinite sit-in, seek action on mental health and academic pressure

Students at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune began an indefinite sit-in protest on August 27 against the suspension of the general secretary of the Student Council Raj Bagwe and various other demands. The protest comes in the wake of the death of a student on campus. The police have not yet provided details of what caused the death.

Bagwe was earlier suspended for one year, reduced to six months, in an unrelated incident of an alleged “strip search” of students on campus. The students claimed Bagwe had raised concerns regarding student safety which resulted in severe disciplinary action against him.