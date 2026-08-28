IISER Pune students begin indefinite sit-in, seek action on mental health and academic pressure

The students said the sit-in would continue indefinitely until the institute reaches a satisfactory resolution on their demands.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readAug 28, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Students at IISER Pune hold an indefinite sit-in protest over the suspension of Student Council general secretary Raj Bagwe. (Express Image)Students at IISER Pune hold an indefinite sit-in protest over the suspension of Student Council general secretary Raj Bagwe. (Express Image)
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Students at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune began an indefinite sit-in protest on August 27 against the suspension of the general secretary of the Student Council Raj Bagwe and various other demands. The protest comes in the wake of the death of a student on campus. The police have not yet provided details of what caused the death.

Bagwe was earlier suspended for one year, reduced to six months, in an unrelated incident of an alleged “strip search” of students on campus. The students claimed Bagwe had raised concerns regarding student safety which resulted in severe disciplinary action against him.

Furthermore, students demanded a relaxation of academic requirements in the wake of the student’s death, an overhaul of mental health infrastructure with an increase in counselors, a rollback of recently introduced gender-based segregation, and no disciplinary or administrative retaliation against students advocating for systemic change.

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A student said the sit-in would continue indefinitely till a satisfactory resolution is reached.

In a statement, the institute said, “A disciplinary action was taken on the student council general secretary after a thorough investigation by a committee based on complaints received, which the student appealed against. The appeal resulted in some reduction in action. IISER Pune follows rules and protocols to ensure the safety and security of the residents. We are committed to maintaining a safe and dignified environment for all residents of the hostel. Stricter implementation of hostel rules have been made in order to avoid unauthorized entry into hostel buildings, after some of the girls residents of Hostel 3 raised concerns about their safety. The common areas on the ground floor, however, continue to remain accessible to all students.”

The statement added, “To accommodate new students who joined in August 2026, we had to convert some common spaces in hostels into residential rooms. Therefore, to create alternative common spaces for our students, we are opening up the space in the dining complex on the ground and first floor, and converting that into a sitting, co-working space for all students where safety will be achieved. We are working on renovating and furnishing these halls and other existing spaces like the dance room. The institute has two full-time counsellors and two additional counsellors have been brought in by our campus Mental Wellbeing Centre to provide additional support. The institute is also in the process of hiring between one to two additional full-time counsellors.”

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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