IISER Pune student found dead on campus, probe underway

A statement by students said that in the weeks following the death, the students have faced dehumanising institutional response, lacking meaningful academic accommodations for mental health, systemic redress, and basic institutional care.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneAug 26, 2026 09:38 PM IST
The statement by the institute said, “On Aug 16, 2026, around 9:45 pm, a girl student was found fallen and seriously injured outside a hostel building on campus.The statement by the institute said, “On Aug 16, 2026, around 9:45 pm, a girl student was found fallen and seriously injured outside a hostel building on campus. (File)
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In a statement shared on Wednesday, IISER Pune said that a student was found dead on campus on August 16.

The institute said she was “found fallen” and injured outside a hostel building and was taken to a hospital but “could not be saved”.

The statement by the institute said, “On Aug 16, 2026, around 9:45 pm, a girl student was found fallen and seriously injured outside a hostel building on campus. She was immediately taken to the hospital by the institute ambulance. The institute informed the parents and the police at the same time. Unfortunately, the student could not be saved. As the institute community mourns the loss of a young and bright student, we are extending our full support to the ongoing police investigation. We stand with her family, friends, and classmates in this moment of grief.”

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In an email shared with students a day after the incident, IISER director Sunil Bhagwat said that at 9:48 pm, a woman security officer called the security supervisor about the incident and the injured person was taken to a nearby hospital. At 10.15pm, the hospital informed that the student had passed away, the email said.

Police Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale of Chaturshrungi Police station told The Indian Express, “The investigation is still ongoing and we have not disclosed the information. An AD (accidental death) has been filed and the investigation is being carried out.”

Students to protest

Students of IISER called for a peaceful protest on Thursday (August 27) at the campus to demand “accountability, an overhaul of mental health infrastructure, restoration of student representation, and protection against administrative retaliation.”

A statement by students said that in the weeks following the death, the students have faced dehumanising institutional response, lacking meaningful academic accommodations for mental health, systemic redress, and basic institutional care.

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The statement said, “Under relentless academic pressure, students are further denied the basic dignity of being treated as adults, scholars, and active stakeholders in their own education. Recent concerns regarding student safety raised by the student council resulted in severe disciplinary action against the general secretary with unilateral, unprecedented changes to due process.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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