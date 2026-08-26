IISER Pune student found dead on campus, probe underway

The statement by the institute said, “On Aug 16, 2026, around 9:45 pm, a girl student was found fallen and seriously injured outside a hostel building on campus. (File)

In a statement shared on Wednesday, IISER Pune said that a student was found dead on campus on August 16.

The institute said she was “found fallen” and injured outside a hostel building and was taken to a hospital but “could not be saved”.

The statement by the institute said, “On Aug 16, 2026, around 9:45 pm, a girl student was found fallen and seriously injured outside a hostel building on campus. She was immediately taken to the hospital by the institute ambulance. The institute informed the parents and the police at the same time. Unfortunately, the student could not be saved. As the institute community mourns the loss of a young and bright student, we are extending our full support to the ongoing police investigation. We stand with her family, friends, and classmates in this moment of grief.”