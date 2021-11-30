IISER Pune’s student startup Curem Biotech bags iGEM prize worth $10,000

Curem Biotech, a student startup at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune, working on developing portable and cost-effective diagnostics, has won the iGEM’s Startup Showcase competition. It won the Benchling and Hummingbird VC prize comprising a cash award of $10,000.

The winning entry comprised Machine Learning (ML)-based diagnostics tools for various disease conditions. These tools are mainly designed to suit India’s rural areas, where there are limited or no early diagnostic facilities.

The award winning 13-member student team has mostly 4th year BS-MS course students of IISER along with a few representing BITS Pilani, Goa and National Institute of Design, Vijayawada.

Curem Biotech is the only Indian startup that was selected for this global competition from India.

The startup was registered and incubated at Atal Incubation Centre – SEED, IISER Pune’s technology incubator. Here, science-based startups are provided with an ecosystem for entrepreneurial and business model development.

iGEM is a non-profit organisation that works for the advancement of synthetic biology, education and competition. Annually, over 6,000 high school, undergraduate and graduate students participate in the organisation’s competition.