IISER Pune sets up COVID-19 testing centre

IISER Pune Director Prof Jayant Udgaonkar, in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that given the need for more Covid-19 testing in Pune, a few faculty members came together to set up a testing facility that meets ICMR safety norms and other procedural requirements. IISER Pune Director Prof Jayant Udgaonkar, in a statement issued on Thursday, stated that given the need for more Covid-19 testing in Pune, a few faculty members came together to set up a testing facility that meets ICMR safety norms and other procedural requirements.

With the help of volunteers from within the IISER Pune community including students, staff and faculty members, and led by the institute’s action committee on Covid-19, the IISER Pune Covid-19 testing centre commenced testing activities on Thursday

After a review of the facility, workflow, safety guidelines, and SOPs by experts from National Institute of Virology and mentor institute AFMC Armed Forces Medical College, the Indian Council for Medical Research accorded approval for the centre.

The testing facility is being run with volunteers who have been properly trained. Nodal officer for the facility, Professor Anjan Banerjee, informed that the IISER Pune Action Committee has considered utmost safety measures and complied with all guidelines as well as directives suggested by the institute and bio-safety committee

Throat and nasal swab samples are expected to arrive at the centre every day from government hospitals, which will be tested for the presence of the virus causing Covid-19 using an ICMR-approved kit.

