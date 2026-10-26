Umar Khalid’s book removed from IISER Pune library to avoid ‘misunderstanding or unrest’

A book by activist Umar Khalid, based on his doctoral thesis on the history of tribal societies under British rule, has been removed from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune library to avoid “any misunderstanding or unrest”, the institute said on Sunday.

Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, released earlier this year, examines the history of Singhbhum’s tribal societies under British rule and is based on Khalid’s PhD thesis at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Khalid has been in jail for over six years without trial in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Human rights organisations have criticised his prolonged incarceration without trial, while critics of the government have described him as a “political prisoner”.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The removal followed a post by an X account named Gems of Indian Academia, which shared a photograph of the book listed as a new addition to the IISER library.

Responding to the post on October 25, Madabhushi Madan Gopal, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IISER Pune, wrote on X: “As incharge Chairman, BoG,IISER Pune, I am shocked to know this, this is retracted last night & action is initiated on those who played this mischief, I assure such things will not happen again in IISER Pune, Prof.Sunil Bhagwat, Director has taken immediately steps,we need to be alert”.

In a statement on October 26, the institute said, “After the matter was brought to the attention of institute authorities, it has been decided to retract the book as a precaution in order to avoid any misunderstanding or unrest.”

The statement did not specify whether any action had been taken against students or faculty members in connection with the book’s inclusion in the library. The Indian Express sought a response from the institute on whether any such action had been taken, but none was received. This report will be updated if a response is received.

Story continues below this ad

Students question academic freedom

Several IISER students questioned the decision to remove the book. Speaking to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, one student said Khalid’s thesis was an academic work unrelated to the charges against him and should be available in libraries across the country.

“More importantly, the Indian Court of Law holds the belief of innocence until proven guilty, so, until Umar is put on trial and convicted of a crime, he should be considered innocent and his academic work treated as one would for any other academic,” the student said.

Another student said a university library should not act as a “moral filter” based on the views of those in administrative positions.

“Removing a book because someone in authority disagrees with its author’s politics is not neutrality. It is the exercise of power to determine what others should and should not be allowed to read,” the student said.

Story continues below this ad

“Nobody is asking you to agree with the author. We are asking you to stop confusing access with endorsement, and censorship with academic integrity,” the student added.