Umar Khalid’s book removed from IISER Pune library to avoid ‘misunderstanding or unrest’

A book by activist Umar Khalid, based on his doctoral thesis on the history of tribal societies under British rule, has been removed from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune library to avoid “any misunderstanding or unrest”, the institute said on Sunday. Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, […]

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 26, 2026 07:18 PM IST
Umar Khalid Adivasi communities of Singhbhum, UAPA, Fractured Communities, UAPA anti-terror law, UAPA cases, Umar Khalid, Kashmiri human rights activist, Parvez Khurram, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsIn his book, Umar Khalid looks at the Adivasi communities of Singhbhum during British rule
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A book by activist Umar Khalid, based on his doctoral thesis on the history of tribal societies under British rule, has been removed from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune library to avoid “any misunderstanding or unrest”, the institute said on Sunday.

Fractured Communities: Adivasi Histories and the Politics of Power, released earlier this year, examines the history of Singhbhum’s tribal societies under British rule and is based on Khalid’s PhD thesis at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Khalid has been in jail for over six years without trial in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Human rights organisations have criticised his prolonged incarceration without trial, while critics of the government have described him as a “political prisoner”.

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The removal followed a post by an X account named Gems of Indian Academia, which shared a photograph of the book listed as a new addition to the IISER library.

Responding to the post on October 25, Madabhushi Madan Gopal, Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IISER Pune, wrote on X: “As incharge Chairman, BoG,IISER Pune, I am shocked to know this, this is retracted last night & action is initiated on those who played this mischief, I assure such things will not happen again in IISER Pune, Prof.Sunil Bhagwat, Director has taken immediately steps,we need to be alert”.

In a statement on October 26, the institute said, “After the matter was brought to the attention of institute authorities, it has been decided to retract the book as a precaution in order to avoid any misunderstanding or unrest.”

The statement did not specify whether any action had been taken against students or faculty members in connection with the book’s inclusion in the library. The Indian Express sought a response from the institute on whether any such action had been taken, but none was received. This report will be updated if a response is received.

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Students question academic freedom

Several IISER students questioned the decision to remove the book. Speaking to The Indian Express on condition of anonymity, one student said Khalid’s thesis was an academic work unrelated to the charges against him and should be available in libraries across the country.

“More importantly, the Indian Court of Law holds the belief of innocence until proven guilty, so, until Umar is put on trial and convicted of a crime, he should be considered innocent and his academic work treated as one would for any other academic,” the student said.

Another student said a university library should not act as a “moral filter” based on the views of those in administrative positions.

“Removing a book because someone in authority disagrees with its author’s politics is not neutrality. It is the exercise of power to determine what others should and should not be allowed to read,” the student said.

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“Nobody is asking you to agree with the author. We are asking you to stop confusing access with endorsement, and censorship with academic integrity,” the student added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

 

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