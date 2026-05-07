Outrage at IISER Pune: Hundreds of students protest ‘strip search with criminal force’

A student told The Indian Express that, during meetings held on May 6, the IISER administration agreed to include students in a separate fact-finding committee. Express Photo

Hundreds of students at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, protested on May 5 and 6 against the alleged “strip searches” of women during examinations held in April, prompting the authorities to restructure their investigation process to include student representatives.

In an email, the student association alleged that the incident occurred on April 24, when several first-year students were subjected to frisking and pat-downs during an examination. The alleged strip search reportedly occurred after a staff member noticed notes written on a woman student’s hand.

According to the mail, the woman housekeeping staff used criminal force to strip a student and “expose her breasts and genitalia despite clearly communicated non-consent and verbal protest.”