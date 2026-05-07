Outrage at IISER Pune: Hundreds of students protest ‘strip search with criminal force’

Students also questioned the functioning of IISER’s Internal Committee following the incident.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneMay 7, 2026 03:02 PM IST
IISER Pune, IISER Pune protestsA student told The Indian Express that, during meetings held on May 6, the IISER administration agreed to include students in a separate fact-finding committee. Express Photo
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Hundreds of students at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, protested on May 5 and 6 against the alleged “strip searches” of women during examinations held in April, prompting the authorities to restructure their investigation process to include student representatives.

In an email, the student association alleged that the incident occurred on April 24, when several first-year students were subjected to frisking and pat-downs during an examination. The alleged strip search reportedly occurred after a staff member noticed notes written on a woman student’s hand.

According to the mail, the woman housekeeping staff used criminal force to strip a student and “expose her breasts and genitalia despite clearly communicated non-consent and verbal protest.”

“As students, we have a right to bodily autonomy and a safe campus environment as guaranteed by Article 21 of the Constitution and UGC regulations,” the association said in the mail.

Students also questioned the functioning of IISER’s Internal Committee following the incident.

In a statement shared with The Indian Express, the institute said, “The IISER Pune administration is aware of the complaints by students about an incident of malpractice during the recent end-semester exams. A committee will investigate the incident fairly and follow all the existing protocols of investigation.”

“Regarding your query related to IC, please note that the Internal Committee of the institute is conducting an inquiry. However, as per Section 16 of the 2013 PoSH Act, the details (including contents of the complaint, identities of the complainant and respondent) are to be kept confidential.”

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A student told The Indian Express that, during meetings held on May 6, the IISER administration agreed to include students in a separate fact-finding committee.

“On the second day of the protest, the authorities came out to talk with us. They agreed to some of our demands, including having student representation on the fact-finding committee. There are no more protests planned as of now,” the student said on condition of anonymity.

A summary of the discussions between student representatives and IISER authorities was later shared with students by the Dean of Student and Campus Activities via email on May 7.

According to the summary, an initial fact-finding committee had already been formed about a week earlier. During the meeting, senior officials agreed to expand the committee to include four student representatives, four faculty members, and one non-teaching staff member.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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