How a tabloid for children is moving climate education beyond doom and gloom

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IISER Pune’s ‘Jugnoo’ is all about making nature and climate fun and engaging through stories, comics, puzzles, and hands-on experiments.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
3 min readPuneUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 04:33 PM IST
Jugnoo climate tabloidAt the launch of the climate tabloid titled 'Jugnoo'. (Photo by special arrangement)
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Children hear a lot about climate change, floods, heatwaves, and pollution, often without fully understanding what they mean. Now the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune), has launched a tabloid to bridge the gap between complex climate science and readers aged 8-14.

Named after the firefly that lights up the dark, Jugnoo is all about making nature and climate fun and engaging through stories, comics, puzzles, and hands-on experiments.

Printed in an 8-page, full-colour tabloid format, Jugnoo includes a bilingual model blending Hindi and English, alongside culturally familiar linguistic nuances.

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“This makes climate concepts accessible without alienating young learners from their native tongues or localised environmental realities,” said Associate Professor Dr Shalini Sharma, who is also the project lead and publisher of Jugnoo.

Focus on Western Ghats

While the recent maiden rollout targets government schoolchildren in Chhattisgarh, the focus is also on Maharashtra, Kerala, and Karnataka in the Western Ghats, where environmental degradation and rising heat pose significant risks to health and livelihood.

IISER Pune climate tabloid ‘Jugnoo’ is a bilingual climate tabloid for schoolchildren. (Photo by special arrangement)

Jugnoo is designed exclusively for children in a world where climate issues and news are shaped by adults. Climate is an everyday reality, yet children are left behind. Aimed at replacing eco-anxiety with eco-agency, Jugnoo exists because a just transition must include the generation it is for,” Dr Sharma told The Indian Express.

Also Read | Climate change heat stress puts 145 m Indian children at risk of dehydration, heatstroke: Study

Climate journalist Nidhi Jamwal is the publication’s founding editor.

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Rather than presenting climate change as an insurmountable disaster, Jugnoo transforms climate science, biodiversity loss, local forest wisdom, and public health into interactive mystery-solving adventures, hands-on science experiments, vibrant comic strips, and uplifting stories of real-world solutions.

According to Prashant Kawishwar, Scientist and Director General, Chhattisgarh Regional Science Centre, meaningful engagement with science, nature and local environmental issues can empower young minds to understand challenges, express their experiences creatively, and transform concern into hope and constructive action.

Jugnoo is a landmark initiative and we are delighted to collaborate with IISER Pune and our partner institutions to nurture scientific curiosity, creativity and environmental responsibility among children,” Kawishwar said.

Jugnoo was developed under the CARE (Communicating Action and Resilience for Environmental Health) Project at IISER Pune.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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