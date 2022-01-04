IISER Pune invites applications for fellowship in quantum technology

Students pursuing final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses of science interested in quantum technology can now apply for Chanakya Fellowship offered by the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

The fellowship is being provided by the Innovation-Hub Quantum Technology Foundation (QFT), a section-8 company owned by IISER Pune. It is funded by the Department of Science and Technology and works to cater towards quantum technology for delivering products, solutions and services using quantum technology.

Students, with an identified mentor, can propose projects aligned with quantum technologies. The six-month undergraduate fellowships will be awarded Rs 10,000 per month whereas the six to ten-month postgraduate fellowship will be awarded Rs 12,400 per month.

Applications can be sent on https://www.quantech.org.in/opportunities/fellowships and need to be sent before January 20. Full details of the fellowship can be availed on http://www.quantech.org.in.