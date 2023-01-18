scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

IISER Pune to host lecture sessions of eminent personalities

The event to be held Sunday will feature a host of speakers ranging from renowned entrepreneurs and artists to military officials and scientists, apart from Kathak performance and mime act.

iiser, pune, lecturesThe event is being held at the CV Raman auditorium, IISER, Pune. (File)

Eminent speakers and performers from across the globe will come together at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune Sunday to deliver their thought-provoking talks.

An undergraduate student’s club of IISER is organising the event that will feature a host of speakers ranging from renowned entrepreneurs and artists to military officials and scientists. The event is being conducted in collaboration with TED, an independent organisation known for its exemplary talks by experts in various fields.

The lineup of speakers includes professionals, such as Aman Dhattarwal, founder of Apni Kaksha and Apna College; Himanshi Singh, founder and educator at Let’s Learn; and Dushyant Edadasula, founder of Citizens of Science.

The event themed ‘Melange’ will feature acclaimed experts from diverse fields such as Kathak (represented by Dr. Pali Chandra), defence (ex-Indian Army Colonel Parag Gupte), medicine (researcher and doctor Karuna Dutta), and science (Dr. Ganesh Bagler).

The event will also include a Kathak performance by Anukrama, who will take the audience on a journey through storytelling. A troupe of actors from ‘Swatantra Theatres’ will perform a mime act on female foeticide.

The event is being held at the CV Raman auditorium, IISER, Pune. Tickets can be booked online from http://www.tedxiiserpune.com or by scanning the QR code.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 18:22 IST
