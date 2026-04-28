IISER Pune allows default use of generative AI for assignments and research papers

IISER Pune allows the default use of generative AI in assignments, theses, and research papers, unless explicitly banned in writing by authorities.

Written by: Soham Shah
4 min readPuneUpdated: Apr 28, 2026 02:48 PM IST
IISER PuneIISER Pune's guidelines can form a basis for other institutions that lack the expertise to form their own guidelines. (File Photo)
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The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, one of India’s top science institutes, has allowed the default use of generative artificial intelligence. Through guidelines adopted in March, the institute stipulated that if AI use is to be disallowed for any assignments or research papers, it must be specified beforehand.

Universities and colleges across the world are grappling with the challenge of generative artificial intelligence. Assignments like essays or take-home problems, which formed the backbone of classroom assessment in many degrees, are no longer feasible options as AI tools can generate solutions in minutes.

To tackle this, IISER Pune constituted an AI committee under the chairmanship of Professor Sutirth Dey to develop guidelines for generative AI usage in July 2025. Formed after consultations with students and staff, the guidelines apply to all assignments, theses, scientific articles submitted to peer-reviewed journals, and any other documented output at the institute.

These guidelines are significant because they can form a basis for other higher education institutions that lack the expertise to form their own guidelines.

‘No strong method to detect AI use’

The most important point laid out in the guidelines is that, unless explicitly forbidden by the competent authority, the use of generative AI is permitted by default in all documented outputs and activities by students and staff. This means that course assignments, research papers, and other documents can be prepared with the help of AI tools.

Prof Dey told The Indian Express, “The implementation of a ban on generative AI is going to be very, very difficult. Theoretically, we do not have any strong method to figure out if some text has or has not been generated using generative AI. It’s not even that the method theoretically exists and nobody has been able to put it into software. The method itself is not there.”

According to the guidelines, if generative AI is used, the user will bear full responsibility and accountability for the output. She will be solely responsible for errors like omission or commission related to the content, accuracy, originality, or attribution of the output.

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If there are multiple authors associated with a study, a consensus on AI use must be reached before the work commences.

Viva-voce verification

If a competent authority wants to prevent the use of generative AI for any output, they must state this beforehand in writing. The authority must also state how such a ban will be implemented; examples could include using a viva-voce or an honour-based system, where students are expected to act honestly and uphold codes of conduct.

Giving an example of a verification system, Prof Dey explained, “In maths or in physics, after the assignments have been submitted, you can make the students sit in a room and then essentially give them some small subset of the assignment questions. Then, if they can solve the question in class, it means they have not used AI and will get the marks. If they cannot solve it, it means that they have used AI, and even though their submission is correct, they won’t get the marks.”

AI attribution

If generative AI is used in a way that its output does not form part of the final output, no attribution to AI is required. This includes literature research, understanding concepts, brainstorming, grammar checks, and copy editing using AI.

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For use cases that go beyond the limit of the previous category—like generating substantial computer code, complete sentences or paragraphs, tables or figures, proofs or derivations—the user must acknowledge the use of AI in the output.

If generative AI is used in the preparation of any thesis, the “contributions” page must contain an AI attribution statement.

For academic papers submitted to peer-reviewed journals, IISER’s guidelines recommend following the journal’s policy.

Data privacy

Any data uploaded to generative AI platforms can potentially be used by the company to train its model. Anything uploaded to such platforms must therefore be treated as if it has been posted on the internet, the guidelines say.

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Uploading proprietary research data, unpublished results, personally identifiable information of research participants or any other confidential information to AI platforms is prohibited. Lapses in this regard will be subject to institutional disciplinary and data-security policies.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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