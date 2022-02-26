scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 26, 2022
IISER professor Deepak Dhar becomes first Indian to bag Boltzmann Medal

The medal presentation ceremony will be held during the StatPhys28 conference scheduled to be held in Tokyo in August this year.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 26, 2022 5:32:37 am
Deepak Dhar, Boltzmann Medal, John J Hoefield, International Union of Pure and Applied Physics, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune latest news, indian expressProfessor Deepak Dhar

PHYSICIST PROFESSOR Deepak Dhar has become the first Indian to be awarded the Boltzmann Medal, which was announced late on Thursday. He shares the medal with John J Hoefield of Princeton University.

The Commission on Statistical Physics of the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) presents this medal once in three years for contributions in the field of statistical physics. The medal presentation ceremony will be held during the StatPhys28 conference scheduled to be held in Tokyo in August this year.

Prof Dhar is presently the emeritus faculty at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune.

