IISER geologist elected Fellow of Geological Society of London

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 22, 2021 12:16:27 pm
September 22, 2021 12:16:27 pm
Pune-based marine geologist Sudipta Sarkar has been elected as a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.
Sarkar is an assistant professor at the Earth and Climate Science department of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune.
Founded in 1807, the Geological Society of London is the oldest professional body of geologists in the world. It works towards improving the knowledge and understanding of the earth and promotes ethical standards and professional excellence among earth scientists.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd