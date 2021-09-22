IISER geologist elected Fellow of Geological Society of London

Pune-based marine geologist Sudipta Sarkar has been elected as a Fellow of the Geological Society of London.

Sarkar is an assistant professor at the Earth and Climate Science department of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune.

Founded in 1807, the Geological Society of London is the oldest professional body of geologists in the world. It works towards improving the knowledge and understanding of the earth and promotes ethical standards and professional excellence among earth scientists.