IISER, Durham University join hands to train college professors to teach science

THE INDIAN Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune and Durham University, UK, will jointly work on designing and developing specialised training programmes for teachers engaging undergraduate and postgraduate level students in the country.

The two institutions inked an MoU in this regard on Thursday, under which a virtual Centre for Teaching Excellence and Pedagogy will be established. The proposed activities under this MoU include hosting joint workshops, and arranging student and faculty exchange between the two institutes.

“The teacher training programme will offer best practices in teaching science. The coursework will be developed jointly with experts at Durham University and other international partners,” said Harinath Chakrapani, Dean, International Relations and Outreach at IISER Pune. The two organisations will also work towards developing a teacher training programme.

IISER, Pune has been engaging school and college teachers and imparting skills to them aimed at helping teachers improve their science and mathematics teaching skills. So far, at the UG and PG levels, about 200 college teachers across India have benefitted from residential workshops conducted at the institute.

On similar lines, the virtual centre plans to offer workshops on digital and hybrid modes, which have become an integral part of education and overall learning since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak last year. Presently, the experts are designing a certificate programme for teachers.

“To begin with, we are hopeful to offer a basic course to teachers before the start of the next academic year,” added Chakrapani.

In early October, the two institutions are planning to host their maiden workshop under this partnership, which is for a period of three years. The resources persons at IISER and Durham University will exchange ideas and share best practices that can be inculcated in future pedagogies required for the teaching community.

To address the language barrier, the coursework will be made available also in Hindi and Marathi.