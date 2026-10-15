IIM Mumbai to study Pune’s traffic congestion, suggest long-term solutions

With traffic congestion worsening across Pune and its metropolitan region, the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) will conduct a comprehensive study of the area’s transport system and suggest long-term solutions.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who represents Pune in the Lok Sabha, had approached the institute to study the city’s traffic infrastructure and transport facilities as an integrated system rather than as separate projects.

“Traffic congestion in Pune is a serious problem related to the daily lives of citizens. Considering the rapid expansion of the city and the increasing number of vehicles, long-term planning is necessary along with temporary measures. For this, an initiative was taken with the aim of utilising the expertise of a renowned institute like IIM Mumbai. The institute has responded positively and preliminary discussions have also begun. Our effort is to make the journey of Punekars safer, easier and faster by coordinating various mechanisms,” Mohol said.