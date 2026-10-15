IIM Mumbai to study Pune’s traffic congestion, suggest long-term solutions

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Experts from IIM Mumbai have held preliminary discussions with officials from various departments in Pune to determine the scope of the study and identify key transport-related challenges.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readOct 15, 2026 08:14 PM IST
The study will cover Pune city and the entire metropolitan region.The study will cover Pune city and the entire metropolitan region. (Image generated using AI)
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With traffic congestion worsening across Pune and its metropolitan region, the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) will conduct a comprehensive study of the area’s transport system and suggest long-term solutions.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who represents Pune in the Lok Sabha, had approached the institute to study the city’s traffic infrastructure and transport facilities as an integrated system rather than as separate projects.

“Traffic congestion in Pune is a serious problem related to the daily lives of citizens. Considering the rapid expansion of the city and the increasing number of vehicles, long-term planning is necessary along with temporary measures. For this, an initiative was taken with the aim of utilising the expertise of a renowned institute like IIM Mumbai. The institute has responded positively and preliminary discussions have also begun. Our effort is to make the journey of Punekars safer, easier and faster by coordinating various mechanisms,” Mohol said.

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The study will cover Pune city and the entire metropolitan region. It will examine the causes of congestion on major roads, suggest improvements in traffic signal systems and management, and assess coordination among the Metro, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and other transport services. It will also consider the long-term impact of population growth and the rising number of vehicles.

Experts from IIM Mumbai have held preliminary discussions with officials from various departments in Pune to determine the scope of the study and identify key transport-related challenges.

The Pune metropolitan region has a population of about one crore, which is expected to double over the next three decades, according to Mohol. The number of registered vehicles in the city has risen from 52 lakh in 2018 to 81 lakh in 2026. With more than 1,300 vehicles being added every day, pressure on the city’s road network continues to increase.

“It is necessary to consider the major roads, traffic congestion areas, signal systems, public transport, Metro network and proposed ring road in the city together,” Mohol said, adding that the study would help identify gaps in the existing transport system and suggest ways to make better use of available infrastructure.

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Various agencies, including the traffic police and municipal corporation, are already implementing measures such as improved signal coordination and the use of artificial intelligence for traffic analysis. However, Mohol said these measures need to be complemented by long-term planning.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pushed for many important projects to solve traffic congestion in Pune and accelerate integrated transport planning. In this regard, this scientific study will be important,” he said.

IIM Mumbai specialises in areas including operations research, transport management and logistics. Its experts will examine the shortcomings in Pune’s transport system and recommend measures that account for both existing infrastructure and future requirements.

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Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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