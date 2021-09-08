IIM comes to Pune, course for professionals to be launched

Soon, Pune will be home to yet another prestigious educational institution, with the first Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the city expected to be set up by the end of 2021.

IIM-Nagpur has decided to establish its first-ever satellite campus in Pune, which is a known educational hub housing top colleges across streams and universities, alongside colleges and academies of the Indian Armed Forces. The campus will be located at the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), Pune, with which the B-school will partner for its courses.

In June this year, IIM Nagpur and CIRT, operating under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, signed an MoU for collaboration, targeting competency-building programmes for all stakeholders from road transport and industry.

If all goes well, the first MBA programme of the Pune campus will be rolled out for the first batch in December this year, confirmed Dr Bhimaraya Metri, director of IIM-Nagpur, during the formal launch of the campus in the city on Tuesday.

This two-year Executive MBA course will be exclusively for working professionals across fields. Professionals with a minimum of three years’ work experience and over 50 per cent score in graduation are eligible to enter this maiden course offered from the Pune campus.

“We plan to have in-person classes for working professionals of Pune during weekends. The aim is to offer continuous learning and upskilling opportunities to professionals,” said Metri.

While planning a campus in Pune and the courses to be offered here, IIM-Nagpur had conducted a survey of Human Resource officials within city companies. Its findings revealed that the industry was in need of a more talented and skilled workforce, in addition to executives possessing leadership qualities suitable to the present digital age.

“As Pune is among the top five IT hubs of India and an automobile hub as well, IIM-Nagpur hopes to get very good industry partnership from the city’s companies and industries. The idea is to link transport management with the supply chain using tools like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and other latest technologies,” said C P Gurnani, chairman of IIM-Nagpur and MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra.

IIM-Nagpur is also working on designing a syllabus for its specialised course in Transport Management, in consultation with CIRT and industry partners. The curriculum design process is currently underway, said Rajendra Saner Patil, director, CIRT.

Within the next couple of years, the youngest among IIM B-schools of the country is also considering starting a full-time MBA course from its Pune satellite campus. Short and long-term courses will also be offered from Pune, as well as a one-year specialised course in Data Science and Management, said IIM-Nagpur officials.