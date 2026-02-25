‘If you want to see your son alive’: Man stages own kidnapping to extort family, held

During a preliminary investigation, it was found that Dwivedi travelled alone in the city in a rickshaw. It was learned that he had visited a society in Mahalunge between February 9 and 12.

Baner police arrested a 21-year-old man, Manishumar Dwivedi, for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his father and brother.

On February 11 a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and brother of Manishumar Dwivedi, filed a complaint at Baner Police Station. The complainant said that Manishumar, who worked as a security guard in Baner, was supposed to visit the former’s village on February 9. On that day, Manishumar called home informing he was coming home, but later that night his phone was switched off. On February 10, Manishumar’s father and the complainant brother received a WhatsApp message from his phone which said, “If you want to see your son alive, arrange Rs lakh within six hours. Do not try to inform the police, otherwise he will be killed. If the money is not received within six hours, we will kill your brother.”