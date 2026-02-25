‘If you want to see your son alive’: Man stages own kidnapping to extort family, held

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Baner police arrested a 21-year-old man, Manishumar Dwivedi, for allegedly staging his own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from his father and brother.
On February 11 a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and brother of Manishumar Dwivedi, filed a complaint at Baner Police Station. The complainant said that Manishumar, who worked as a security guard in Baner, was supposed to visit the former’s village on February 9. On that day, Manishumar called home informing he was coming home, but later that night his phone was switched off. On February 10, Manishumar’s father and the complainant brother received a WhatsApp message from his phone which said, “If you want to see your son alive, arrange Rs lakh within six hours. Do not try to inform the police, otherwise he will be killed. If the money is not received within six hours, we will kill your brother.”
After receiving this threatening message and fearing for his life, the complainant travelled to Pune and lodged a complaint at Baner police station. After the case was registered, Senior Police Inspector Chandrashekhar Sawant and Police Inspector (Crime) Alka Sarag formed a special investigation team as per the directions of senior officers. Officers and staff were instructed to collect technical information regarding the accused kidnapper and the allegedly abducted person.
During a preliminary investigation, it was found that Dwivedi travelled alone in the city in a rickshaw. It was learned that he had visited a society in Mahalunge between February 9 and 12. From his behaviour and movements, it became clear he had not been kidnapped for ransom and that Manishumar had gone from Pune to Ahmedabad in Gujarat and then to Prayagraj.
The investigation team proceeded accordingly to Prayagraj and on Monday, February 23, Dwivedi was brought to Pune and he confessed that he staged his own kidnapping to extort money from his father and brother. The 21-year-old was subsequently placed under arrest and has been remanded to police custody.
