If history remembers me, let it be said that I stood with the people: Adv Suresh Pakale

Written by Vaishnavi Gujar

The Teachers’ Association for Non-Aided Polytechnics (TAFNAP) organized a ceremony on Saturday in Pune, in which Senior Advocate Suresh S. Pakale was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud.

The honor acknowledged his distinguished legal career spanning over four decades, marked by a strong commitment to representing the underprivileged. On this occasion, the Gaurav Granth “Nyay Setu” was also formally published, highlighting his contributions to the field of law and his lasting impact on society.

Shridhar Vaidya, Secretary, TAFNAP in his introductory speech said ,”Nyaysetu, meaning a bridge between common people and justice. The book is based entirely on the life and work of Senior Advocate Suresh S. Pakale, highlighting his contributions and serving as a link between society and the legal world.