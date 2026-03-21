If history remembers me, let it be said that I stood with the people: Adv Suresh Pakale

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Written by Vaishnavi Gujar
The Teachers’ Association for Non-Aided Polytechnics (TAFNAP) organized a ceremony on Saturday in Pune, in which Senior Advocate Suresh S. Pakale was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by former Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud.
The honor acknowledged his distinguished legal career spanning over four decades, marked by a strong commitment to representing the underprivileged. On this occasion, the Gaurav Granth “Nyay Setu” was also formally published, highlighting his contributions to the field of law and his lasting impact on society.
Shridhar Vaidya, Secretary, TAFNAP in his introductory speech said ,”Nyaysetu, meaning a bridge between common people and justice. The book is based entirely on the life and work of Senior Advocate Suresh S. Pakale, highlighting his contributions and serving as a link between society and the legal world.
Advocate Pakale initially practiced under Shri A.J. Deshmukh, a labour lawyer. In 1985, he shifted to the High Court, and within two years, he began receiving good cases. In this journey, he received guidance, support, and blessings of many distinguished personalities. Among them, he recalls, Late Kamalakar Laxman Walawalkar, Sadguru Sadanand Saraswati, Dr. Y.V. Chandrachud, K.K. Singhvi, and Shri Shekhar Naphade.who shaped his journey.
In his speech Pakale ,”I am overwhelmed with emotion today. As a lawyer, I have spent my entire life speaking before courts for so many people, but rarely do I get the opportunity to speak about myself. For more than forty years, the courtroom has been my field of work, my school and my temple. I began this journey with the belief that advocacy is not merely a profession, but a sacred responsibility towards society.”
He recalls ,”Over these forty years, I had the privilege of representing not thousands but lakhs of people. Many hands supported me, including K.K. Singhvi, Shri Chandrachud, Ashok Desai, Justice Dhanuka, and Justice P.N. Desai. A major milestone was the pension case around 2000, where we succeeded in helping nearly 70,000 -80,000 teachers receive old pension benefits.”
He added “For forty years, I have stood at the bar with only one purpose—not for power, not for privilege, not for fame, but for justice. And if history remembers me, let it be said that I stood with the people. Because in the final court of conscience, every advocate must answer: did you stand with the powerful, or with the people? I chose the people.
Former chief justice of India Justice D. Y. Chandrachud recalls memories with advocate Suresh Pakale.
“Suresh has truly been the voice of the voiceless, the strength behind those who, in the ordinary course of life, would neither have access to justice nor the means to articulate their grievances. He has consistently stretched the limits of his own capabilities in the pursuit of justice, and in doing so, he embodies the transformative power of the law and the Constitution. Suresh’s life has been a continuous testament to that commitment dedicated to representing those who would otherwise remain unheard – teachers, workers, hawkers. This defines him not merely as a lawyer, but as a deeply humane individual.”