Maharashtra: If held, state CET for traditional courses will be based on HSC syllabus

Even as the state education department is thinking of conducting a general common entrance test (CET) for admissions to non-professional courses like B.A., B.Com, B.Sc, if conducted, the HSC board syllabus would be considered for the same.

As Class XII board examinations have been cancelled across boards, the procedure for admissions to first-year undergraduate courses is now top of mind for anxious students and parents. The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education said it is considering various possibilities for admissions but Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has said that a general CET exam is being considered. The Maha-CET is already being conducted for several years for admissions to technical and professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, architecture, hotel management and so on.

However, this year, since Class XII exams are cancelled, a general CET for non-professional courses is also likely to be held. The state has formed a high level committee including vice chancellors of state universities, education experts, officials of higher and technical education department to work out modalities like feasibility of conducting the CET, syllabus, to be conducted at state or division level or by every university and so on.

After the cancellation of Class X exams, while CBSE and ICSE schools are going ahead with Class XI admissions based on internal screening tests, junior colleges affiliated to state board have been instructed to halt admissions as a uniform procedure will be announced. The school education department had announced that a CET would be conducted for Class XI admissions, which would be based on state board syllabus. Following this, several CBSE and ICSE students expressed protest since there is a considerable difference in the state board syllabus and others.

Asked on Saturday, about the syllabus which would be followed for the general CET for undergraduate admissions, Samant said, “If conducted, the syllabus would be the state board pattern. Currently, there are several boards and each has their own syllabus, pattern. Private universities and autonomous institutes conduct their admissions according to their procedure. It is not possible to bring everyone on one platform and establish complete parity. We do not have that kind of time, so I won’t make impractical announcements,” he said.