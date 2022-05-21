If details of Indian force’s bravery are made public, every citizen will feel proud: Rajnath on China standoff

If details of Indian force’s bravery during India-China standoff were made public, every Indian will feel proud of their courage, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.

Speaking at a meet of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Pune, Singh said that India’s stature has grown internationally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charismatic leadership”.

“I won’t speak much on Indo-China (issue). The way our soldiers displayed bravery and courage… I will say that if full information is disclosed, every Indian’s heart will be filled with pride. Every Indian head will go up,” said Singh.

Singh said that under PM Modi’s leadership “India has entered the group of countries with fastest growing economies, something that Congress governments of the past could not achieve in decades of rule”.

Enumerating NDA government’s welfare programmes including PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana), Swachch Bharat Yojana, Kisan Samman Yojana, and piped water supply, Singh termed them as “successful schemes with far-reaching effects”.

“Opening of Jan Dhan Accounts and direct transfer of subsidies has stopped corruption in welfare schemes. There’s no leakage of money,” said Singh.

He said that in the eight-year rule of Modi Government, India’s stature has grown internationally.

“Recently, I was in San Francisco. The Indians whom I met there told me that there has been a sea change in the way India was being viewed in their country. Earlier, others did not pay much attention to what India said. Now, when India speaks on international forums, everyone listens with open ears,” said Singh.

He said during Covid Pandemic and Ukrain war crisis, the government successfully evacuated Indians stuck abroad.

“It was due to the Prime Minister’s stature that he spoke to President (Vladimir) Putin of Russia and asked him to stop bombing until Indians are vacated from the war zone to Poland,” said Singh.

He said that the BJP workers should not carry a “guilt feeling” due to growing inflation in the country and pointed to the pandemic and Ukraine war as the causes for the increasing prices of goods.

“During the pandemic, all economic activities were stalled but still, the PM saved the economy from hitting rock bottom. Then came the Ukraine-Russia crisis, which disturbed the supply chains. So it’s natural that the economy will be affected. Even USA, which is the richest country, is seeing the highest inflation in the last 40 years. Comparatively, India is doing much better,” said Singh.