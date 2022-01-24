ICSI elects new president, vice-president for 2022

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ISCI) has elected Devendra V. Deshpande as president and Manish Gupta as vice-president for 2022.

A fellow member of the ICSI and a post graduate in commerce from Pune University, Deshpande was elected to the Central Council of the ICSI for the term 2019-2022. He has served as vice-president of the ICSI for 2021. With over 15 years of experience as a practising Company Secretary, he specialises in Corporate Laws, Foreign Exchange Laws, Audit under Company Law and other Allied Laws, Secretarial Audit and Corporate Restructuring.

He served as the chairman of ICSI Centre for Corporate Governance, Research and Training (CCGRT), Mumbai, and ICSI Centre of Excellence (CoE), Hyderabad, in 2020 and headed the Information Technology Committee of the ICSI in 2019. He is a Nominee Director at ICSI IIP and has also been a member of various committees constituted by ICSI.