Iconic dhabas turn Pune-Mumbai Expressway into a journey of food

Written by Pranoy Mishra

The old Pune-Mumbai highway has, over time, evolved into a journey of food tasting with some iconic dhabas that still hold their own as they line the long winding road. Be it travellers or transporters, these eateries are a must-stop for some authentic and unusual flavours only found at these spots.

This is a well-established family-run institution that began as a dhaba-themed roadside stop in 1996. Sunny da Dhaba — named after Sumit, the younger son of owner Sharad Wadhwani — evolved into a food destination for travellers and regulars alike over the past decades. When the restaurant had just launched, Wadhwani would cook and tend to the guests, a one-man army and people just wouldn’t be able to forget their specialties, with many flocking back at the first given chance. Now, Amit, the elder son, helps with carrying on the legacy. With their mutton bhuna, butter chicken and bheja fry bringing patrons from Bombay since its inception, it has recently gained popularity among Punekars. The butter chicken is widely acclaimed. Their attention to maintaining the authentic flavours of their dishes.

The spacious, open and comfortable seating, with quality ingredients and a team that runs like a well-oiled machine, makes one feel right at home. A gradual expansion with a softer, more family-friendly ambience in the front with a sunny da theka at the back for hosting events and parties, the place has seen considerable growth over the years, as has their menu.

The owners are currently working on launching a more modern Indian cuisine place in Lonavala.

Toni da Dhaba

This one is a renowned cult classic in Pune. Located just before you enter the Lonavala region, this hard-to-miss venue was started in 1985 by Vijay Kumar Chawla, affectionately known by friends and family as “Toni”.

The emu handi, quail, khandari guinea and duck have been popular among bikers and travellers along this route for decades. (Source: Express Photo) The emu handi, quail, khandari guinea and duck have been popular among bikers and travellers along this route for decades. (Source: Express Photo)

Siddhesh and Shradha Chawla, Toni’s children, are the current owners of the place and are working on maintaining and upscaling the establishment. With the addition of a separate building for vegetarian clientele, ‘Toni Greens Pure Veg’ features extensive vegetarian options including paneer dishes, soups, starters, Punjabi specialties and snacks. For newcomers, in their lengthy, solid menu, along with the usual Mughlai-based gravies and kebabs, they boast a selection of emu, duck and guinea fowl dishes. These exotic fowls are kept in enclosures for patrons to admire at the restaurant. The attentive staff, lively ambiance and open-air décor make up for the occasionally long wait time.

Story continues below this ad

The emu handi, quail, khandari guinea and duck have been popular among bikers and travellers along this route for decades.

Babbi da Dhaba

Established in 1997, Babbi da Dhaba is a trucker-centric, all-inclusive establishment. Run by a joint family, it is the largest of its kind in the area and at full capacity, it holds 400 trucks. Serving North Indian and Chinese, this place guarantees quick service and a hearty meal at any time of the day. Best known for their garlic chana and special chicken bhuna, the succulent paneer and chicken tikkas are a must-try, and every meal ends with a lassi. The menu comprises homely meals with a large variety in both veg and non-veg.

Their no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point manner of service and menu is apt, given their volume. Lassi and Chaas are not the only chilled beverages served here, with plenty of options and a permit room to booze it up. While their primary crowd consists of truckers from all over the country, the younger lot may find this place to be a perfect pitstop on their journey.

At any given night, they feed and watch over hundreds of drivers, with a dedicated security team, floodlights, and committment to their work, they have made their name well known in the transport community all over India and now have a family room for regular clients.