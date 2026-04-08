ICMR’s strategic shift: repurposing institutes

“Our focus will be on research and innovation for women’s health as a continuum. These conditions will include health issues that are unique to women, as well as conditions that affect women differently or disproportionately,” Dr Sachdeva added.

A strategic review of institutes with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has led to expanding the mandate of some of them and repurposing them to better meet modern healthcare needs.

At Mumbai, going beyond the focus of reproductive health, ICMR’s National Institute for Research in Reproductive and Child Health will now include health issues that are unique to women.

Renamed as National Institute for Research on Women’s Health, “the overarching goal of NIRWoH is to create a better world for women,” Director Dr Geetanjali Sachdeva told The Indian Express.

Dr Sanghamitra Pati, Additional Director General of ICMR, when contacted, said that traditionally, research on women’s health has largely focused on the reproductive health needs. “However, the effort is now to ensure that healthcare must go beyond maternal needs and take a more comprehensive approach to women’s well-being,” Dr Pati told The Indian Express.