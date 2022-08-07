scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

ICMR-NIV study finds monkeypox strain A.2 in two UAE returnees, different from variant which caused spread in Europe

The current monkeypox outbreak in the United States is also down to the circulation of the MPXV lineage A.2 from 2021, which has evolved from lineage A that caused the Nigeria outbreak in 2017–2018.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
Updated: August 7, 2022 7:05:05 pm
The current monkeypox outbreak in the United States is also down to the circulation of the MPXV lineage A.2 from 2021, which has evolved from lineage A that caused the Nigeria outbreak in 2017–2018. (Reuters)

Researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV) have said that the strain of monkeypox virus found in the country’s first two reported cases is different from the one which caused the spread in Europe.

The genome sequencing of the two patients, who had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), showed that they were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2, according to the research led by Dr Pragya Yadav, senior scientist with the ICMR-NIV. The variant found in large parts of Europe is B.1.

However, researchers at the NIV said they were yet to study how significant or dangerous the A.2 strain is.

According to the research published as a preprint in Research Square – a multidisciplinary preprint and author services platform, the A.2 strain belongs to the hMPXV-1A lineage of clade 3.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4Premium
5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
The power in the purse stringsPremium
The power in the purse strings

The first two monkeypox cases in India had symptoms of fever, myalgia, and lesions on the genital area, it said. “They returned in July and clinical specimens like oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal swabs, blood urine and lesion samples were collected on the ninth-day post onset of illness. They were tested with real-time PCR and genome sequencing showed that they were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2,” said the report.

The current monkeypox outbreak in the United States is also down to the circulation of the MPXV lineage A.2 from 2021, which has evolved from lineage A that caused the Nigeria outbreak in 2017–2018.

”The complete genome sequences obtained from skin lesions of cases 1 and 2 showed similarity of 99.91 and 99.96 per cent respectively with MPXV_USA_2022_FL001 West African clade. Phylogenetic analysis revealed that the two cases were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2 which belong(s) to hMPXV-1A lineage of clade 3 (West African clade),” the study by the NIV said.

The West African and Central Africa (Congo Basin) are the two known clades of the monkeypox virus, of which the Congo Basin strain causes more severe illness, 0–11 per cent mortality and increased transmissibility. The West African clade is found to be circulating in the current ongoing outbreaks of 2022 in non-endemic countries.

According to the report, the two close contacts (mother and brother) of the first patient showed symptoms such as sore throat and were screened negative for the monkeypox virus. Considering the surge in Covid-19 cases globally and India, these cases were screened and the brother of the patient was found positive for SARS-CoV-2. The three close contacts of the second patient were asymptomatic in the observation period.

So far, India has reported nine monkeypox cases.

The monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus and Poxviridae family which has been in the endemic stage in Central and West Africa since 1970 and now has been reported from various non-endemic countries in 2022.

On July 23, World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) considering the global outbreaks in all six regions in multiple countries. The cases were found to occur mainly due to imported infections from endemic countries and due to further community transmission.

The monkeypox infection starts with a febrile illness with an average incubation of 5–13 days with lymphadenopathy, myalgia, and headache, followed by deep-seated umbilicated vesicular/pustular rashes. The rash primarily starts from the face (oral), genital or perianal region and is then distributed in a centrifugal manner to other parts of the body and progresses over time to scab. The primary infection is of zoonotic origin through contact with infected animals.

More from Pune

It is followed by a secondary human-to-human transmission that occurs by direct contact with infected body fluids or lesions, via infectious fomites, or through respiratory droplets.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 07:03:53 pm

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold & silver for India in men’s triple jump, Lakshya Sen in Singles final

2

Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the country's space sector

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Historic gold, silver for India in men’s triple jump

4

Friendship Day special: SRK-Juhi to Alia-Ranveer, 6 real-life Bollywood friends who stood by each other during testing times

5

Meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt': With $68.1 million valuation, how she's zooming ahead

Featured Stories

Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
Why it matters that a tribal singer won a National Award
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: Why Kenya's presidential election is important
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Explained: First flight of India's newest rocket, what it means for ISRO
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Newsmaker | Pilot loyalist & Kirodi Lal Meena's rival, the Rajasthan ...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
Bengaluru civic body: After delimitation, Opp sees quota break-up favouri...
After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze
CWG hockey

After 16 years, India’s women’s team return to podium to win bronze

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

How the action spectacular RRR became a smash in America

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

At $68.1 million valuation, the meteoric rise of 'Brand Alia Bhatt'

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Leher Kala writes: The power in the purse strings

Premium
Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

Kidnapped Mumbai girl: 'They were good to me initially... later, beat me with a belt'

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

Premium
BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

BMW 'driven by ex-MLA' hits multiple vehicles in Delhi

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

5 ways in which Samsung could improve the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Fold 4

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement