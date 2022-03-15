ICMR-NCDIR study: Poor awareness, treatment and control key challenges in diabetes reduction by 2025

THE PREVALENCE of diabetes and impaired fasting glucose is high among adults while the levels of awareness, treatment and control are still low in India, according to researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Centre for Disease Informatics (ICMR-NCDIR), Bengaluru, that has released a paper in international journal, Frontiers in Public Health, on March 14 providing a comprehensive picture of diabetes care in India.

The paper, titled ‘Diabetes Care Cascade in India’ provides empirical evidence to strengthen diabetes care in the country and publishes assessment results from the National NCD Monitoring Survey (NNMS) on diabetes prevalence, prevention, and management services available at the public health facility.

The National NCD Monitoring Survey, led by ICMR-NCDIR with support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, sought to examine empirical evidence to address the deficiencies in the diabetic care cascade, identify disadvantaged population groups with diabetes and monitor the initiatives taken to halt the growing burden of diabetes by 2025.

As part of this, 9,721 adults aged 18-69 years were surveyed across the country in 2017-18. The survey revealed that diabetes was more prevalent in women and in urban adults. Older age, obesity, raised blood pressure and high cholesterol were all observed to be key risk factors for diabetes. The key findings from the survey include that 9.3% of adults in India were found to be diabetic. Among them, 45.8% were aware of their diabetes status, 36.1% were under treatment and 15.7% had their diabetes under control.

The prevalence of diabetes was two times higher in urban areas (14.3%) than in rural areas (6.9%). However, poor awareness and treatment among rural adults than their urban counterparts is worrisome, Dr Prashant Mathur, Director, ICMR-NCDIR and lead author of the study said.

Diabetes was more prevalent among women (10.2%) than men (8.5%), but majority of women were newly diagnosed (6.0%). Furthermore, 44.2% of adults with raised cholesterol and 16.3% with hypertension had diabetes.