ICMR-NARI to host three-day hybrid event to mark World AIDS Day

The ICMR-National AIDS Research Institute (NARI) will host events spread over three days starting Wednesday to mark the World AIDS day, which is observed every year on December 1.

However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the institute will not have an open house for visitors at its campus in Bhosari for the second consecutive year.

During pre-Covid years, the HIV museum and laboratories would see large crowds on December 1.

This year, only limited entries of people who have already been registered will be permitted at the museum.

On December 3 noon, NARI will host ‘Ask your questions about HIV’, an interactive question-answer session and virtual panel discussion with scientists and experts. The panel discussion can be joined via https://echo.zoom.us/j/98813436153

Before this, NARI scientist Dr Ashwini Shete will speak on ‘Progress towards HIV cure’, participation to which is free. The link for the talk scheduled at 9.30am is https://nari-icmr.res.in.