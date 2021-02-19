Pune: ICCR & SPPU tie up to make ‘capsules’ with info on Indian art, epics

This project will be online from April 13 and capsules on Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Natya Shastra, Mohiniyattam, Kalaripayattu, Rabindra Sangeet, Jatra, Biryani, Yoga, Ayurveda etc will also be launched. (Facebook/Indian Council for Cultural Relations)

The Indian Council of Cultural Relations will not send foreign students selected under its various scholarship programmes unless the recommended universities and institutions have an in-house counsellor available, said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, president of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations.

He said that many students come from war-torn and conflict areas, or countries where there is a stark cultural difference, and hence have a problem of assimilation after taking admission in a local university.

“Having a counsellor helps them to adjust with the atmosphere and address problems, if any,” said Sahasrabuddhe

He was addressing a press conference after signing an MoU with the Savitribai Phule Pune University under an initiative titled UTIKS or Universalisation of Traditional Indian Knowledge System. The initiative aims to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge across the world.

As part of the MoU, the e-Content Development & Learning Innovation Centre (e-CDLIC) at SPPU will create two-hour-long capsules providing basic information for those within India and overseas about subjects related to Indian art, culture, Indian epics, Indian wildlife, temple architecture, folk art and tradition, yoga, Indian cuisine and traditional dances of India, among others. To begin with, the capsules would be available in English. They will be made available in German, French, Russian, Japanese and Chinese at a later stage.

This project will be online from April 13 and capsules on Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Natya Shastra, Mohiniyattam, Kalaripayattu, Rabindra Sangeet, Jatra, Biryani, Yoga, Ayurveda etc will also be launched.