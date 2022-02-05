IAU sets up centre to coordinate global efforts, mitigate impacts of growing satellites in space

ASTRONOMY IS facing a watershed moment with the increasing number of satellites and space debris threatening the future of astronomical operations using ground-based telescopes. To address this growing menace, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) on February 3 announced the launch of the Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Interference.

The centre, to be jointly hosted by the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO) and the National Optical-Infrared Research Laboratory (NOIRLab) of the National Science Foundation (NSF), aims to work with industries and observatories to mitigate the impact of satellites on astronomical observations.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) signed a memorandum that will primarily be for optical and radio astronomy observations. The SKAO will focus on radio interference while NOIRLab will work to preserve the optical and infrared interference.

The centre, which will have contributing members from 53 institutions, will start operations from April 1. The IAU has provided the initial operational funding and the remaining support will be provided by SKAO and NOIRLab.

“Satellite constellation interference poses an existential threat to astronomical observations from the ground. The centre will facilitate global coordination of efforts of the astronomical community, in consultation with the observatories, industries, space agencies and other sectors…,” said Debra Elmegreen, President, IAU during a press meet on Thursday.