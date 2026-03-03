IAT 2026 registration opens March 5; exam scheduled for June 7

The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have called for applications for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, the exclusive and mandatory gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes across all IISER campuses for the academic year 2026–27.

The online application window opens on March 5 (Thursday) with the aptitude test scheduled to be held on June 7.

Aspiring science students can now register for this key aptitude test, which opens doors to world-class research training at any of the seven IISER campuses. IISERs are premier autonomous institutions established by the Government of India to promote high-quality basic science education and research.

Candidates seeking admission to the IISERs, including IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Tirupati, are encouraged to register for the IAT 2026 by visiting the official website—https://www.iiseradmission.in/, which will also provide details on examination centres.