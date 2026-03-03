IAT 2026 registration opens March 5; exam scheduled for June 7

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) have called for applications for the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2026, the exclusive and mandatory gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes across all IISER campuses for the academic year 2026–27.
The online application window opens on March 5 (Thursday) with the aptitude test scheduled to be held on June 7.
Aspiring science students can now register for this key aptitude test, which opens doors to world-class research training at any of the seven IISER campuses. IISERs are premier autonomous institutions established by the Government of India to promote high-quality basic science education and research.
Candidates seeking admission to the IISERs, including IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram and IISER Tirupati, are encouraged to register for the IAT 2026 by visiting the official website—https://www.iiseradmission.in/, which will also provide details on examination centres.
A helpdesk has been established (Tel: +91 7205457461 (between 2 PM to 5 PM on working days) to assist candidates during the entire IAT 2026 admissions process.
Professor Sunil S Bhagwat, director, IISER Pune, said, “With infrastructure and amenities comparable to those of some of the best universities in the world, and accomplished faculty active in cutting-edge research, IISER Pune provides an ideal environment to nurture the best students. Located in the city and surrounded by premier research institutes and industry, IISER Pune offers a vibrant and inspiring environment for learning, exploration and growth. In addition, IISER Pune also fosters an inclusive environment enriched by cultural and sports activities.”
IISERs boast strong placement records, with graduates securing roles at top global firms, research institutions, and PhD programmes worldwide. Opportunities abound through internships, industry collaborations, and international exchange programmes, setting students up for strong careers in academia, industry, and beyond.
The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) stands out for offering a dedicated science-first pathway, enabling students to explore multiple disciplines before choosing their specialisation. Successful applicants will join a vibrant community focused on cutting-edge research in biological, chemical, mathematical, physical, and earth sciences.