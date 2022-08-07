IAS officer gets 5-yr jail term for sexual assault on 4 girls

A court in Pune on Saturday awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to an IAS officer for sexual assault on four girls aged between 8 and 10 years. Special judge S P Ponkshe also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the suspended officer, Maruti Hari Sawant. A 1998 batch officer, Sawant was the Director General Maharashtra Council for Agriculture Education and Research when he was booked in March 2015 under Sections 376, 354 (B), 506 of the IPC and sections 4,6,8 and 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012; Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 and several sections of the IT Act, at the Sinhagad police station.

He was suspended from services after his arrest. At the time of the crime, Sawant lived with his family in Patrakar Nagar. He also owned a house in the Hingne Khurd area which he visited every week for a few days. The mother of one of the victims worked as a maid at this house. The girl sometimes accompanied her mother to the house where Sawant allegedly took the girl to another room, ostensibly to teach her computer skills. However, he allegedly showed her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her.

The police told the court that Sawant used to lure girl students from a school close by into the basement of his house by offering snacks, chocolates and sexually assaulted them. Police had recovered liquor bottles from the house. They also seized the computer hard disc (HD), condom packets, and clothes of one of the victims from the house.

Police said the incident had come to light when, during an annual counselling session on March 18, 2015, one of the girls talked about Sawant’s “inappropriate behaviour” . The counsellor made enquiries with other students and learnt that Sawant had sexually assaulted four girls. The counsellor then informed the school principal who in turn registered an FIR on March 19.