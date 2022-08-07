IAS officer gets 5-yr jail term for sexual assault on 4 girls

August 7, 2022 12:18:04 am
A court in Pune on Saturday awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to an IAS officer for sexual assault on four girls aged between 8 and 10 years. Special judge S P Ponkshe also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the suspended officer, Maruti Hari Sawant. A 1998 batch officer, Sawant was the Director General Maharashtra Council for Agriculture Education and Research when he was booked in March 2015 under Sections 376, 354 (B), 506 of the IPC and sections 4,6,8 and 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012; Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 and several sections of the IT Act, at the Sinhagad police station.
He was suspended from services after his arrest. At the time of the crime, Sawant lived with his family in Patrakar Nagar. He also owned a house in the Hingne Khurd area which he visited every week for a few days. The mother of one of the victims worked as a maid at this house. The girl sometimes accompanied her mother to the house where Sawant allegedly took the girl to another room, ostensibly to teach her computer skills. However, he allegedly showed her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her.
The police told the court that Sawant used to lure girl students from a school close by into the basement of his house by offering snacks, chocolates and sexually assaulted them. Police had recovered liquor bottles from the house. They also seized the computer hard disc (HD), condom packets, and clothes of one of the victims from the house.
Police said the incident had come to light when, during an annual counselling session on March 18, 2015, one of the girls talked about Sawant’s “inappropriate behaviour” . The counsellor made enquiries with other students and learnt that Sawant had sexually assaulted four girls. The counsellor then informed the school principal who in turn registered an FIR on March 19.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Kejriwal: Will end ‘raid raaj’, set up advisory body for traders
IIT-Bombay students begin relay hunger strike over fee hike
Blaze at Sewri scrapyard, fireman injured
No impact on working of govt due to delay in Cabinet expansion: Shinde
Lab grown diamond & jewellery exhibition begins
Supreme Court lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others
Smooth day for CUET; some centres not following protocols, says NTA
CM Patel reviews LSD in Jamnagar
Morbi village: School ‘proves’ no bias against Dalit-cooked midday meal but contractor alleges conspiracy
Intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounces CWG gold, Ravi Dahiya too wins yellow metal
Khodaldham Young Political Leadership Institute organises seminar for youths aspiring to join politics
Two killed in separate road accidents in Mohali, police launch probes