scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

IAS officer gets 5-yr jail term for sexual assault on 4 girls

Police had recovered liquor bottles from the house. They also seized the computer hard disc (HD), condom packets, and clothes of one of the victims from the house.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
August 7, 2022 12:18:04 am
Police said the incident had come to light when, during an annual counselling session on March 18, 2015, one of the girls talked about Sawant’s “inappropriate behaviour”. (Representational/File)

A court in Pune on Saturday awarded five years of rigorous imprisonment to an IAS officer for sexual assault on four girls aged between 8 and 10 years. Special judge S P Ponkshe also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the suspended officer, Maruti Hari Sawant. A 1998 batch officer, Sawant was the Director General Maharashtra Council for Agriculture Education and Research when he was booked in March 2015 under Sections 376, 354 (B), 506 of the IPC and sections 4,6,8 and 10 of the POCSO Act, 2012; Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 and several sections of the IT Act, at the Sinhagad police station.

He was suspended from services after his arrest. At the time of the crime, Sawant lived with his family in Patrakar Nagar. He also owned a house in the Hingne Khurd area which he visited every week for a few days. The mother of one of the victims worked as a maid at this house. The girl sometimes accompanied her mother to the house where Sawant allegedly took the girl to another room, ostensibly to teach her computer skills. However, he allegedly showed her obscene videos and sexually assaulted her.

The police told the court that Sawant used to lure girl students from a school close by into the basement of his house by offering snacks, chocolates and sexually assaulted them. Police had recovered liquor bottles from the house. They also seized the computer hard disc (HD), condom packets, and clothes of one of the victims from the house.

More from Pune

Police said the incident had come to light when, during an annual counselling session on March 18, 2015, one of the girls talked about Sawant’s “inappropriate behaviour” . The counsellor made enquiries with other students and learnt that Sawant had sexually assaulted four girls. The counsellor then informed the school principal who in turn registered an FIR on March 19.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...Premium
New Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Mamata Banerjee bete noire, started ...
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policy
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flagPremium
Explained: The RSS’s relationship with the national flag
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...Premium
Rahul’s Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be ...

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 12:18:04 am

Most Popular

1

China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line

2

Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'

3

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 Live Updates: Silver for Priyanka and Avinash, India Women in T20 final, Nikhat and Amit in Boxing finals

5

Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: PM Modi meets Jagdeep Dhankhar, congratulates him on being elected next V-P

Featured Stories

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
Explained: Who is Alex Jones, the American conspiracy theorist ordered to...
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
RCP: Nitish’s low-profile No.2 who reached too high, landed hard
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances
‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her
Opinion

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg
CWG Day 9 LIVE

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable
CWG

Wanted to prove not just Kenyans, an Indian can win in steeplechase too: Avinash Sable

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies
LIVE UPDATES

4th T20I: India set 192-run target for Windies

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

Woman who stood up to abuse by Noida society resident speaks up: ‘Harrowing experience’

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

DMK mouthpiece says Nirmala needs patience to figure out India's finances

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Rahul's Hitler comparison: So how did the German leader come to be what he became?

Premium
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement