IAS officer arrested in exams scam may be placed under suspension today

IAS officer Sushil Khodwekar, who was arrested by Pune Police in the examination scam is likely to be placed under suspension on Monday. Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta has sent a report to the state government late on Saturday evening as Khodwekar is an all-India services officer and a direct recruit.

According to the All-India Civil Services Rules, an officer has to be placed under suspension if he is in custody for more than 48 hours.

Chief Secretary Debashish Chakrabarty told The Indian Express, “The course of action would be decided after an official report is received and examined by the state government.”

Khodwekar is an IAS officer of the 2011 batch and is working with the Agriculture Department as a deputy secretary. He was arrested for his role in the education department where he was a deputy secretary till November 2020.

The IAS officer has been put in police custody till January 31 and the case relates to malpractices in various state government exams. Starting with the investigation into a paper leak in the recruitment process of Group D employees of the Health Department in November 2021, the cyber cell of Pune city police further unearthed a question paper leak in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) recruitment, malpractices in the TETs of 2020 and 2018, and a paper leak in the Group C recruitment process of the Health Department.

Till now, these five investigations have led to a total of 37 arrests, including those senior government officials, middlemen, private entities contracted for recruitment processes, coaching class owners and candidates.

While probing the MHADA question paper leak case in November 2021, the cyber police station had found the involvement of some accused in tampering of marks of several candidates, who appeared in the state-wide TET held in January 2020.

A separate FIR was lodged for investigating the scam and 12 persons were arrested in this case. They included Maharashtra State Council of Examination Commissioner Tukaram Supe, consultant to the department of education Abhijit Savrikar, Pritish Deshmukh (32), the current director of GA Software Technologies Private Limited, which was given the contract by the state government to conduct the recruitment examinations for various posts, Manoj Dongre and others.