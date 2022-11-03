IAPAR Theatre Festival kicks off in city with Mongolian ‘monodrama’

THE SEVENTH edition of the IAPAR International Theatre Festival opened with the monodrama Broken Images at The Pune Studio. Broken Images, a Bee Theatre production from Mongolia, is an adaptation of the Kannada play, Odakalu Bimba, originally written by noted playwright Girish Karnad.

Translated by B Tsatral and directed by Erdene-Ochir Luvsandagva, the monodrama explores the suppressed and unrealised inhibitions of the solo character.

It tries to put forth the insecurities and desires in an individual’s subconsciousness and how the protagonist tries to mask them by sympathising with the person stirring such emotions within her.

Performed by actor Munkhchimeg Myagmarjav, the monodrama, which lasted over an hour, delved into a wide range of emotions.