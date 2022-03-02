IAF’s Maintenance Commander stresses engagement with academia, start-ups

Air Marshal Shashiker Choudhary, the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Maintenance Command, has stressed innovation and engagement with the academia, local industries and start-ups for identifying and developing home-grown solutions.

Air Marshal Choudhary was visiting the Base Repair Depot in Pune on February 28 and March 1. On February 28, he visited IAF’s Base Repair Depot along with Anita Choudhary, President, Air Force Wives Welfare Association (Regional). They were received by Air Commodore AP Saraph, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot, and Pranoti Saraph, the president of AFWWA (Local).

The Air Marshal reviewed the tasks executed by the depot and was briefed about the role played by the formation in supporting various legacy as well as the latest ground support and avionics systems.

“Air Marshal Choudhary appreciated the various indigenisation tasks executed by the Depot through the adoption of innovative techniques to repair avionics components and establishment of a technology incubation cell for evolving new repair technologies while supporting rapid prototype work, in conformity with the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said a press statement about his visit issued through Defence PRO Pune.

“The Air Marshal while emphasising the need for being self-reliant, exhorted the air warriors of the Depot to innovate and engage with academia, local industries as well as start-ups for identifying and developing home-grown solutions of operational importance,” the release added.

Air Marshal Choudhary delivered a talk on ‘Fleet Sustenance: Challenges and Opportunities in IAF’ at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Pune to the Defence Services Technical Staff Course Officers on March 1. The Air Officer highlighted the ongoing geopolitical crisis at the world level and the reason for the country to move towards Self Reliance and Aatmanirbharta. In the same context, the Air Officer also highlighted the great strides taken by the Maintenance Command towards Indigenisation of various fast-moving and complex spares and equipment for Fleet Sustenance.

MILIT Commandant Air Vice Marshal V Rajasekhar thanked Air Marshal Choudhary for highlighting various constraints, maintenance issues being faced in fleets, mitigation factors and sharing success stories of Indigenisation for self-reliant forces.

Anita Choudhary was briefed by Pranoti Saraph about the initiatives and welfare activities undertaken by AFWWA (Local) during the coronavirus pandemic. She appreciated the concerted efforts put in by the depot towards the well-being of the personnel.