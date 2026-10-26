IAF veteran loses Rs 4.5 lakh after cyber fraudsters offer to generate life certificate for pension

An 84-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer from Pune lost Rs 4.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as bank officials and offered to generate a life certificate required for his pension, police said.

The Kondhwa police registered a case on October 23 under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complainant had first approached the police on October 10 and also filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. According to the FIR, the fraud took place on October 8 and 9, when the IAF veteran received calls from an unidentified person claiming to be officers from a public sector bank. The caller told him that a life certificate needed to be generated for his pension and that a link would be sent to him on WhatsApp to complete the process.