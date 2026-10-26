IAF veteran loses Rs 4.5 lakh after cyber fraudsters offer to generate life certificate for pension

An 84-year-old retired Indian Air Force officer from Pune lost Rs 4.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters who posed as bank officials and offered to generate a life certificate required for his pension, police said.
The Kondhwa police registered a case on October 23 under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complainant had first approached the police on October 10 and also filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. According to the FIR, the fraud took place on October 8 and 9, when the IAF veteran received calls from an unidentified person claiming to be officers from a public sector bank. The caller told him that a life certificate needed to be generated for his pension and that a link would be sent to him on WhatsApp to complete the process.
On October 9, while the complainant was on his way to the Command Hospital for medical treatment, he received another call from the Cyber fraudster posing as the bank representative. He was subsequently sent a file through WhatsApp. The caller also made a video call displaying the bank’s logo and instructed him to fill in his details and share the one-time passwords (OTPs) received on his phone. The complainant followed the instructions. The caller then assured him that his life certificate had been generated and would be delivered within an hour.
However, after his hospital visit, the complainant checked his phone and found a message stating that Rs 4.5 lakh had been transferred from his account. On approaching his bank’s Wanawadi branch, he learnt that the money had been transferred to another account. Police have registered a case against unidentified persons in connection with the fraud.
“Life certificates are an important requirement for pensioners to establish that they are alive and eligible to continue receiving their pension. The annual exercise can make retirees particularly receptive to calls claiming to offer assistance with the process, especially when the caller appears to represent a bank or another official institution,” said an officer from the Cyber crime police station of Pune City.